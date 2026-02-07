Union Minister C.R. Patil Slams Congress Women MPs For Approaching PM's Seat, Calls Action "Unfortunate"
Patil highlights major water projects for Rajasthan, lauds budget's focus on development.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Jaipur: Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Jaipur on Saturday, Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil said that it was unfortunate that Congress women MPs reached the Prime Minister's seat in parliament and that this was the first time such an incident had occurred.
He said the Congress should not have done this. C.R. Patil also targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that history shows that those who put women forward are completely weak and lack confidence in their own strength. The Lok Sabha is meant for asking and answering questions, not for such actions.
Amidst the ongoing deadlock in the Lok Sabha over the Prime Minister's failure to respond to the budget debate, Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil has levelled a serious accusation against the Congress party. Patil said that on the day the Prime Minister was scheduled to respond in the House, the Congress created an atmosphere where anything could have happened.
The Union minister said that on that day, while Congress women MPs surrounded the Prime Minister's seat in the House, Rahul Gandhi attempted to insult Minister Navneet Bittu.
He insulted a turbaned Sikh and blocked his path, which is wrong. This is not how things are done in Parliament. He said that interruptions and questions are common, and one can stand up and ask questions from their seat, but reaching the Prime Minister's chair was not acceptable.
Regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) being declared a national project, he said that the Cabinet will decide whether or not the ERCP will become a national project. Regarding the Yamuna water agreement, he said that a project worth Rs. 77,000 crore to Rs. 1 lakh crore is coming to Rajasthan for the first time. He said that the amount of money the central government and the state government contribute is not important, but the amount of water received is crucial.
He said that farmers will get water for irrigation on approximately 10 lakh hectares of land. The important thing is that the scheme should be completed quickly so that people receive water. Rajasthan has the least amount of water, but in the coming days, it will have the most water.
An MoU has been signed between Haryana and Rajasthan regarding the Yamuna water agreement. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already begun. There is surplus water that will come to Rajasthan.
“Whenever the Chief Minister of Rajasthan visits Delhi, he always brings something back with him,” said Patil.
The Union Minister of Water Resources said regarding the budget that Nirmala Sitharaman has set a record in the country. She has presented the budget nine times consecutively as the Finance Minister and has set an example of women's empowerment.
During the Congress regime in 2014, India was the 11th largest economy in the world, but now it is on its way to becoming the third largest economy. He said that work is being done in every sector, including the textile industry, agriculture and infrastructure. Seven special rail corridors are being developed in the country, including districts like Delhi, Varanasi, and Siliguri. Girls' hostels are being built in every district, and in addition, Amrit Sarovars (water reservoirs) are being constructed in every district.
Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water is now being provided to 16 crore households. Earlier, women had to walk several miles to fetch water, but now they have been freed from this burden. Women are getting water at home, saving them time. Customs procedures have also been improved. There will be no charge on goods worth up to Rs. 10 lakh. This will allow small entrepreneurs to export their goods. In addition, income up to Rs. 12 lakh has been made tax-free, which is a record in itself. Farmers are being given an annual assistance of Rs. 6000.