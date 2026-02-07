ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister C.R. Patil Slams Congress Women MPs For Approaching PM's Seat, Calls Action "Unfortunate"

Jaipur: Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Jaipur on Saturday, Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil said that it was unfortunate that Congress women MPs reached the Prime Minister's seat in parliament and that this was the first time such an incident had occurred.

He said the Congress should not have done this. C.R. Patil also targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that history shows that those who put women forward are completely weak and lack confidence in their own strength. The Lok Sabha is meant for asking and answering questions, not for such actions.

Amidst the ongoing deadlock in the Lok Sabha over the Prime Minister's failure to respond to the budget debate, Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil has levelled a serious accusation against the Congress party. Patil said that on the day the Prime Minister was scheduled to respond in the House, the Congress created an atmosphere where anything could have happened.

The Union minister said that on that day, while Congress women MPs surrounded the Prime Minister's seat in the House, Rahul Gandhi attempted to insult Minister Navneet Bittu.

He insulted a turbaned Sikh and blocked his path, which is wrong. This is not how things are done in Parliament. He said that interruptions and questions are common, and one can stand up and ask questions from their seat, but reaching the Prime Minister's chair was not acceptable.

Regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) being declared a national project, he said that the Cabinet will decide whether or not the ERCP will become a national project. Regarding the Yamuna water agreement, he said that a project worth Rs. 77,000 crore to Rs. 1 lakh crore is coming to Rajasthan for the first time. He said that the amount of money the central government and the state government contribute is not important, but the amount of water received is crucial.