ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Receives Terror Threat; Aide Writes To Union Home Secretary

Patna: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan received a life threat from alleged terrorists on Tuesday. His additional private secretary Alok Kumar Singh has written to the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to request a "thorough investigation" and to suitably “review and augment the security arrangements” of the minister.

Chirag, who is also Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) national president, currently enjoys Z-category security cover provided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"An unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received in the ministry today. Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries," Alok wrote in the letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary.

According to the missive, the threatening portion of the communication, excluding the mobile numbers mentioned in it, said: "You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorist".

Enclosing the original communication with the letter to the Union Home Secretary, Alok pointed out in that the contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to hardcore terrorists, were a matter of grave concern and gave rise to serious apprehensions regarding the safety and security of the minister.