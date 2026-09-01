Union Minister Chirag Paswan Receives Terror Threat; Aide Writes To Union Home Secretary
Chirag, who is the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, currently enjoys Z-category security cover provided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Patna: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan received a life threat from alleged terrorists on Tuesday. His additional private secretary Alok Kumar Singh has written to the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to request a "thorough investigation" and to suitably “review and augment the security arrangements” of the minister.
Chirag, who is also Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) national president, currently enjoys Z-category security cover provided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
"An unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received in the ministry today. Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries," Alok wrote in the letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary.
According to the missive, the threatening portion of the communication, excluding the mobile numbers mentioned in it, said: "You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorist".
Enclosing the original communication with the letter to the Union Home Secretary, Alok pointed out in that the contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to hardcore terrorists, were a matter of grave concern and gave rise to serious apprehensions regarding the safety and security of the minister.
"In view of the above, I am directed to request that the matter may kindly be taken up on an urgent basis and a thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances of the threatening communication may be initiated without delay," wrote Alok.
"It is further requested that the security arrangements of the minister may be reviewed and suitably augmented, as considered necessary, in view of the threat perception and his scheduled public engagements. The matter may kindly be accorded utmost urgency and priority," he added.
Copies of the letter have also been marked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s private secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, and Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar.
Chirag, whose party is a member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and in Bihar, has recently declared plans to expand the footprints of LJP(R). He announced that his party will contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, expected to be held around the first quarter of 2027.
The Union minister has close ties with Punjab as his mother hails from Amritsar. The party has already started strengthening its organisation in the northern state to prepare for the polls.
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