ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary Returns Rs 99 Lakh Subsidy For Cucumber Farm: Govt In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary has returned the Rs 99 lakh subsidy for his cucumber farm through a scheme under his own ministry, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's question, Ramnath Thakur, Choudhary’s colleague and Minister of State, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said, “Shri Bhagirath Choudhary has communicated that he has refunded the subsidy to the bank concerned under the scheme. The concerned bank has been directed to return the subsidy amount to NHB (National Horticulture Board).”

In his reply, Thakur further informed the House that apart from MoS Choudhary, Lumbaram Choudhary, BJP MP from Jalore in Rajasthan, also received financial assistance under the National Horticulture Board schemes during the last five years.