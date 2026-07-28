Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary Returns Rs 99 Lakh Subsidy For Cucumber Farm: Govt In Lok Sabha
In a written reply to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's question, MoS Ramnath Thakur said Choudhary has refunded the subsidy to the bank concerned.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary has returned the Rs 99 lakh subsidy for his cucumber farm through a scheme under his own ministry, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
In a written reply to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's question, Ramnath Thakur, Choudhary’s colleague and Minister of State, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said, “Shri Bhagirath Choudhary has communicated that he has refunded the subsidy to the bank concerned under the scheme. The concerned bank has been directed to return the subsidy amount to NHB (National Horticulture Board).”
In his reply, Thakur further informed the House that apart from MoS Choudhary, Lumbaram Choudhary, BJP MP from Jalore in Rajasthan, also received financial assistance under the National Horticulture Board schemes during the last five years.
According to a report in the Indian Express last month, Choudhary received the Rs 99-lakh subsidy through a horticulture scheme under his ministry. Choudhary’s project for cucumber cultivation is believed to be spread across an area of 16,592 square metres and is one of the 467 projects approved by the NHB in 2025 under the scheme, “Development of Commercial Horticulture through Production and Post-Harvest Management of Horticulture Crops”.
The scheme aims to promote “commercial farming” — on a large scale for profit — of select vegetables and flowers under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture launched in 2014-15 and is administered by the National Horticulture Board, an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of Choudhary’s Ministry.
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