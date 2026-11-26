ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Home Secretary Takes Stock Of Infiltration Threat, Presence Of Foreign Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Thursday chaired a security review meeting that focused on the anti-infiltration measures and the threat of foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was held in Jammu and was attended, among others, by Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Mahesh Dixit, Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat, senior Army, BSF, CRPF officers and those from the intelligence agencies. The meeting started at 11 am and ended around 2:30 pm.

Sources told ETV Bharat that at the meeting, discussion was held on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of the last known local militant Lateef Bhat in Kashmir valley.

"The Union Home Secretary got feedback from different agencies on the presence of foreign terrorists in the Union Territory. The meeting also focused on the presence of local terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (POK), and how they are trying to revive militancy here," said an official.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of Union Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah's praise for police and other security agencies for eliminating the last known local militant in Kashmir valley on November 18.

Shah had lauded the security forces for the successful operation and stated that Bhat was the last surviving local LeT terrorist in the valley. In a post on X, Shah had said, "With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies." After the killing of Bhat, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had directed the security forces to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also reviewed the security scenario on the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC). The Home Secretary directed the security agencies to maintain a high level of alert on borders to ensure that “no terrorist can infiltrate” to this side of the LoC.