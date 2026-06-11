ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: MHA’s Deepfake Alert Signals New Front In India’s Battle Against Cyber Fraud

New Delhi: Highlighting a rapidly emerging threat facing India's digital economy, the Union Home Ministry has warned against AI-driven authentication bypass attacks and the use of deepfake technology to defeat facial verification systems and gain unauthorised access to financial accounts.

Issued by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the advisory warns that cybercriminals are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence to create realistic digital replicas of individuals capable of bypassing facial authentication, liveness verification, video-KYC procedures and account recovery systems used by banks, fintech firms and digital service providers.

The warning comes at a time when India is witnessing unprecedented growth in digital payments and online financial services. With billions of digital transactions taking place every month through platforms like UPI and a growing dependence on remote onboarding of customers, cybersecurity experts say identity verification systems have become a critical line of defence.

"Financial institutions have long viewed facial recognition and liveness detection as stronger alternatives to passwords. Deepfake technology is now challenging that assumption. However, the concern is not that every system can be fooled today, but that the sophistication of synthetic media is improving much faster than public awareness," said Pavan Duggal, a renowned cyber security expert.

What the advisory says

According to the I4C advisory, fraudsters are using social media platforms, messaging applications, dating sites, job portals and phone calls to establish contact with potential victims. During these interactions, victims may unknowingly provide facial data by participating in video calls or online interviews where they are asked to look at the screen, blink, turn their heads or speak.

These recordings can then be processed using AI tools to create convincing deepfake videos and even voice clones. The advisory notes that such synthetic identities can potentially be used to bypass facial authentication systems if adequate deepfake detection mechanisms are not in place.

AI-enabled fraud a threat to biometric system

Cybersecurity specialists describe the threat as a significant evolution in online fraud. While traditional scams relied heavily on stolen passwords, phishing attacks and social engineering, the latest generation of AI-enabled fraud seeks to exploit the trust placed in biometric verification systems.

"The emergence of AI-driven deepfake fraud marks a significant evolution in the cybercrime landscape. For years, online scams primarily depended on stolen passwords, phishing emails, malicious links, OTP theft and social engineering tactics to compromise user accounts," said Mohit, another Delhi-based cybersecurity analyst.

"However, the rapid advancement of AI has enabled fraudsters to move beyond traditional methods and target one of the most trusted pillars of digital security—biometric verification. By creating highly realistic deepfake videos and synthetic identities, criminals can potentially mimic a person’s facial expressions, eye movements and even voice patterns, raising concerns about the effectiveness of conventional facial authentication and Video-KYC systems,” he added.

"As financial institutions increasingly rely on remote onboarding and biometric verification to enhance customer convenience, cybercriminals are attempting to exploit the trust placed in these technologies, he said.

“This represents a shift from credential-based attacks to identity-based attacks, where the victim’s own digital likeness becomes the tool of fraud. The challenge for banks, fintech firms and regulators is no longer limited to protecting passwords and devices. It now extends to safeguarding digital identities against sophisticated AI-generated impersonation,” Mohit added.