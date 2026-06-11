Explained: MHA’s Deepfake Alert Signals New Front In India’s Battle Against Cyber Fraud
Cybercriminals are increasingly deploying AI to create realistic digital replicas of individuals capable of bypassing facial authentication, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Highlighting a rapidly emerging threat facing India's digital economy, the Union Home Ministry has warned against AI-driven authentication bypass attacks and the use of deepfake technology to defeat facial verification systems and gain unauthorised access to financial accounts.
Issued by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the advisory warns that cybercriminals are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence to create realistic digital replicas of individuals capable of bypassing facial authentication, liveness verification, video-KYC procedures and account recovery systems used by banks, fintech firms and digital service providers.
The warning comes at a time when India is witnessing unprecedented growth in digital payments and online financial services. With billions of digital transactions taking place every month through platforms like UPI and a growing dependence on remote onboarding of customers, cybersecurity experts say identity verification systems have become a critical line of defence.
"Financial institutions have long viewed facial recognition and liveness detection as stronger alternatives to passwords. Deepfake technology is now challenging that assumption. However, the concern is not that every system can be fooled today, but that the sophistication of synthetic media is improving much faster than public awareness," said Pavan Duggal, a renowned cyber security expert.
What the advisory says
According to the I4C advisory, fraudsters are using social media platforms, messaging applications, dating sites, job portals and phone calls to establish contact with potential victims. During these interactions, victims may unknowingly provide facial data by participating in video calls or online interviews where they are asked to look at the screen, blink, turn their heads or speak.
These recordings can then be processed using AI tools to create convincing deepfake videos and even voice clones. The advisory notes that such synthetic identities can potentially be used to bypass facial authentication systems if adequate deepfake detection mechanisms are not in place.
AI-enabled fraud a threat to biometric system
Cybersecurity specialists describe the threat as a significant evolution in online fraud. While traditional scams relied heavily on stolen passwords, phishing attacks and social engineering, the latest generation of AI-enabled fraud seeks to exploit the trust placed in biometric verification systems.
"The emergence of AI-driven deepfake fraud marks a significant evolution in the cybercrime landscape. For years, online scams primarily depended on stolen passwords, phishing emails, malicious links, OTP theft and social engineering tactics to compromise user accounts," said Mohit, another Delhi-based cybersecurity analyst.
"However, the rapid advancement of AI has enabled fraudsters to move beyond traditional methods and target one of the most trusted pillars of digital security—biometric verification. By creating highly realistic deepfake videos and synthetic identities, criminals can potentially mimic a person’s facial expressions, eye movements and even voice patterns, raising concerns about the effectiveness of conventional facial authentication and Video-KYC systems,” he added.
"As financial institutions increasingly rely on remote onboarding and biometric verification to enhance customer convenience, cybercriminals are attempting to exploit the trust placed in these technologies, he said.
“This represents a shift from credential-based attacks to identity-based attacks, where the victim’s own digital likeness becomes the tool of fraud. The challenge for banks, fintech firms and regulators is no longer limited to protecting passwords and devices. It now extends to safeguarding digital identities against sophisticated AI-generated impersonation,” Mohit added.
India is world’s largest digital payments market
India's digital economy presents an attractive target for cybercriminals as the country has emerged as one of the world’s largest digital payments markets, driven by rapid smartphone adoption and government-backed digital public infrastructure.
The expansion of online banking, fintech services and digital wallets has made remote customer verification a routine process. Experts note that the same technologies that enable convenience also create opportunities for exploitation.
"Video-KYC, introduced to simplify customer onboarding, relies heavily on visual verification of identity. If attackers can create realistic AI-generated replicas of legitimate users, the risk of fraudulent account creation and identity theft rises substantially," said Golok Simili, a cyber security expert and former chief technology officer of Passport Seva Kendra.
The modus operandi
The MHA advisory outlines a five-stage fraud model. It begins with initial contact through digital platforms, followed by the collection of facial data. The material is then processed through AI systems to generate realistic digital clones capable of mimicking facial expressions, eye movements and speech. These deepfakes may subsequently be used to bypass security systems, potentially resulting in fraudulent KYC approvals, unauthorised account access or activation of digital wallets.
The I4C advisory has also drawn attention to the need for stronger defensive measures by financial institutions. It recommends integrating deepfake detection systems into customer onboarding platforms and strengthening authentication processes beyond a single biometric factor.
Experts opine that the future of digital identity verification will depend on layered security frameworks combining facial recognition with device intelligence, behavioural analytics, risk scoring and transaction monitoring.
"Biometrics should not be viewed as a standalone solution. The answer lies in multi-layered verification systems capable of detecting anomalies across multiple signals," said Duggal.
Advisory suggests precautions
For citizens, the advisory offers practical precautions. Individuals are urged to lock their biometric profiles wherever possible, monitor account alerts closely and immediately report suspicious financial activity.
The advisory also warns users to remain alert to sudden disruptions in mobile connectivity, which may indicate a SIM-swap attack. Such attacks can allow criminals to intercept one-time passwords and gain control of financial accounts.
"Public awareness remains one of the weakest links in combating AI-enabled fraud. Many individuals continue to share videos and personal information online without considering how the content might be repurposed by malicious actors," said Duggal.
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