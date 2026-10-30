Amit Shah Targets SP, Akhilesh, At BJP State Executive Meeting In Lucknow
"How can those who ordered firing on Ram Bhakts on October 30 talk about forming government in UP?' asks the Union Home Minister.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Lucknow: Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Lucknow on Friday, even as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav formally announced he will join the INDIA Bloc rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.
Referring to October 30 (today), he said this date holds great significance in the history of Uttar Pradesh, as it was on this day in 1990 that shots were fired at devotees of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, before asking how those who ordered the firing on Ram Bhakts could have the audacity to talk about forming the government in the state.
He was talking about the incident on October 30, 1990, when Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) kar sevaks, as part of L K Advani's Rath Yatra, forcefully entered Ayodhya under curfew and attempted to demolish the then-standing Babri Masjid. Acting under orders from the government of Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was the CM then, the police opened fire on the to kill some members of the mob.
The Home Minister was presiding over a meeting of the BJP’s state executive committee at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, after which, he left for Delhi.
'Akhilesh Couldn't Sleep After Demonetisation'
Taking a dig at the SP chief, Shah said following the 2016 demonetisation, the former UP CM "could not sleep at night". He added that BJP’s political success in UP is rooted in a strong organisation and the hard work of its party workers.
Reflecting on the political landscape of 2014, Shah said the BJP had only 44 MLAs in UP at the time, and it’s prospects looked bleak. He recalled having personally travelled down to the tehsil level to focus on strengthening the organisation. Once that was ensured, the party went on to secure 73 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, garnering 41 per cent vote in the state.
Then, in the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP went on to win 312 seats (out of 403), securing nearly 40 per cent of the vote. Shah attributed this to the strength of the organisation and the hard work of its party workers.
'Time To Form 3rd BJP Government In UP'
Referring to ex-CM Kalyan Singh, he noted that the latter had ensured the demolition of the "disputed structure" without worrying about the fate of his government. He also reminded attendees that it was the BJP that had ensured the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
The Home Minister went on to say that the time has come for the BJP to form the government in UP for the third consecutive time.
He described the BJP government in UP as being as firmly planted as 'Angad’s foot' — immovable and impossible to dislodge. Instilling enthusiasm among party workers, the Home Minister asserted that on the strength of its organisational power, the party will achieve success in the upcoming Assembly polls as well.
Shah also congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath, noting that he has rid UP of the "mafia". Pointing out that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has already been implemented in several states, he urged the audience to ensure another BJP government in the state to have the UCC implemented there as well.
'Rahul Baba & Akhilesh Babu Lose Elections & Blame EC'
The Home Minister challenged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the BJP is prepared for a special parliamentary session to discuss matters concerning the EC, before mocking the opposition of blaming the EC whenever they lose an election.
Shah said BJP has formed governments multiple times in Gujarat, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam; it has seen its first CM in Bihar, and has secured a majority in Odisha. Now, it is UP's turn.
Addressing 'Rahul Baba' and 'Akhilesh Babu', he asserted no other party will come to power in the state for the next 30 years, as the people of UP stand firmly with the BJP. He added that 'saffron' is now visible across the entire nation.
'If Modi Ji Keeps Working Like Before, He'll Become PM For 4th Time'
Referring to Narendra Modi, Shah said if he continues to work the way he has been for the past 12 years, he will go on to become Prime Minister for a fourth term. He advised party workers that merely aspiring for high-ranking positions is not enough; one must work hard on the ground, adding, "It is possible that we may have aspired to become MPs, yet ended up as members of Zila Panchayats."
He emphasised that to do well in polls, one must work hard on the ground. Party workers need to increase their engagement with the public and strengthen the organisation. He said CM Yogi has effectively implemented the Centre's schemes on the ground. Several initiatives from the 'Investor Meet' are now a reality. The law and order situation in the state has undergone a transformation since 2017, and the public is benefiting from these.
Pankaj Chaudhary Emphasises Workers' Role In Welcome Address
Earlier, in his welcome address, Union MoS (Finance) Pankaj Chaudhary said while the Centre formulates schemes, it is the booth-level workers who ensure their implementation on the ground. The BJP’s true asset is its cadre of workers.
"We must strengthen our presence at the booth-level and reach out to every section of society, leaving no one behind," he said, adding, "We must dedicate ourselves wholeheartedly to the upcoming Assembly elections."
He recalled that the UP that was notorious for crime and corruption before 2017; has today been transformed under the leadership of Modi and Yogi.
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