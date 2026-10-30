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Amit Shah Targets SP, Akhilesh, At BJP State Executive Meeting In Lucknow

Lucknow: Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Lucknow on Friday, even as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav formally announced he will join the INDIA Bloc rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.

Referring to October 30 (today), he said this date holds great significance in the history of Uttar Pradesh, as it was on this day in 1990 that shots were fired at devotees of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, before asking how those who ordered the firing on Ram Bhakts could have the audacity to talk about forming the government in the state.

He was talking about the incident on October 30, 1990, when Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) kar sevaks, as part of L K Advani's Rath Yatra, forcefully entered Ayodhya under curfew and attempted to demolish the then-standing Babri Masjid. Acting under orders from the government of Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was the CM then, the police opened fire on the to kill some members of the mob.

The Home Minister was presiding over a meeting of the BJP’s state executive committee at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, after which, he left for Delhi.

'Akhilesh Couldn't Sleep After Demonetisation'

Taking a dig at the SP chief, Shah said following the 2016 demonetisation, the former UP CM "could not sleep at night". He added that BJP’s political success in UP is rooted in a strong organisation and the hard work of its party workers.

Reflecting on the political landscape of 2014, Shah said the BJP had only 44 MLAs in UP at the time, and it’s prospects looked bleak. He recalled having personally travelled down to the tehsil level to focus on strengthening the organisation. Once that was ensured, the party went on to secure 73 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, garnering 41 per cent vote in the state.

Then, in the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP went on to win 312 seats (out of 403), securing nearly 40 per cent of the vote. Shah attributed this to the strength of the organisation and the hard work of its party workers.

'Time To Form 3rd BJP Government In UP'

Referring to ex-CM Kalyan Singh, he noted that the latter had ensured the demolition of the "disputed structure" without worrying about the fate of his government. He also reminded attendees that it was the BJP that had ensured the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The Home Minister went on to say that the time has come for the BJP to form the government in UP for the third consecutive time.

He described the BJP government in UP as being as firmly planted as 'Angad’s foot' — immovable and impossible to dislodge. Instilling enthusiasm among party workers, the Home Minister asserted that on the strength of its organisational power, the party will achieve success in the upcoming Assembly polls as well.

Shah also congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath, noting that he has rid UP of the "mafia". Pointing out that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has already been implemented in several states, he urged the audience to ensure another BJP government in the state to have the UCC implemented there as well.