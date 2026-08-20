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'Politics Of Appeasement Will No Longer Work': Amit Shah's Blistering Attack On Congress For Opposing Recitation Of Full Vande Mataram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ( File/ANI )

By ANI 4 Min Read

Chengalpet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of reviving its "extreme policy of appeasement" after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, in line with the party's 1936-37 resolution. Speaking to ANI, Shah said that the decision was not merely symbolic but a repetition of a historical error that had contributed to the partition of India. "Yesterday, the Congress Party Working Committee took a surprising and anti-national decision. Following their party's resolution of 1937, they have decided to sing only two stanzas of the great song, Vande Mataram. I want to remind the entire country that in 1937, for Muslim appeasement, the Congress party laid the foundation for the partition of the country by dividing Vande Mataram into two. From there, the two-nation theory gained strength and eventually, the country was partitioned, and Pakistan was born. Today, the Narendra Modi government has corrected that historical mistake in the 150th year of Vande Mataram's composition and tried to strengthen national integration by singing the entire song. The decision to sing it in full in all government functions has been given legal form as well. Yesterday, Congress decided to ignore it. This decision by Congress only confirms their extreme policy of appeasement. For vote bank appeasement, they have not only insulted the immortal work of the late Bankim Babu, but also millions of martyrs who went to the gallows for the country's independence while chanting Vande Mataram, and spent many years in jail," he said. Shah credited the PM Narendra Modi government with reversing what he called a decades-old wrong, noting the significance of the anniversary. He also criticised the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress and called on the people to raise their voice against the party's stand.