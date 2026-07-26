ETV Bharat / bharat

Students Are More Important Than Any Post: Shah After Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the country, youth and students are far more important than any position for BJP workers, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan exemplifies this principle. His remarks came after Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid mounting pressure due to the protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

"The Modi government respects the sentiments of the country's youth and is committed to implementing the necessary reforms against paper leaks," he said in a post on X late Saturday night. "For the BJP, the nation, our youth and students hold far greater importance than any position," he said. The decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable, Shah said.