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Kashmir Now Free Of Locally Recruited Terrorists: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah releases 'Fail-Safe Investigation', a publication by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Mahesh Dixit, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Special Secretary (Internal Security) Anand Swarup during the inaugural session of the two-day Anti-Terrorism Conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists following the elimination of LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat by security forces. This marks a major milestone in the fight against terrorism, he said at an anti-terror conference here.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy towards terrorism, and this policy is yielding positive results," the Home Minister said.

"Following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat, Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists born in India. This marks a major milestone in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Bhat, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh and was wanted for a November 11 attack on a CRPF post that left three paramilitary personnel injured, was neutralised on Wednesday in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

To completely eliminate terrorism, organised crime and drug-related problems, Shah said it is essential to bring offenders hiding abroad back to India. Since 2019, 303 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries, he said.

"It is essential to dismantle the entire terror financing network. To achieve this, better coordination with agencies responsible for financial investigations is necessary," the Home Minister said.

Shah said that India has been a victim of terrorism and "we have been confronting" it "for a long time". He said that police forces of different states had made various efforts, but a lack of coordinated action was clearly visible.

"Over time, during the tenures of successive governments, gradual efforts were made to overcome these shortcomings. Today, we can say with satisfaction that in this vast country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya -- we are putting in place a system under which a uniform strategy to combat terrorism will operate right down to the level of every police station," Shah said.

He said the dismantling of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned outfit, network is a significant example of how effective coordinated operations by police forces across India can be.