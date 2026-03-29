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Amit Shah in Assam: 'Stopping Infiltration Not Enough, Each Illegal Immigrant Must Be Sent Back'

The elections to the 126 assembly constituencies will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled on May 4.

AMIT SHAH IN ASSAM
FILE - Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 29, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST

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Updated : March 29, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST

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Dhekiajuli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the BJP government has stopped infiltration in Assam in the last 10 years, but this is "not enough", as each illegal immigrant must be sent back to their countries.

Addressing a poll rally in Dhekiajuli assembly constituency in Sonitpur district, he accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states to "protect infiltrators".

''Rahul Gandhi and company are opposing SIR to protect infiltrators," he alleged. Claiming that "Assam state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect infiltrators", the BJP leader asked him to clarify his stand on the issue.

''The Congress, during its rule, did not take the nation's security seriously, and encouraged terrorists from Pakistan to kill people in our country," he alleged. Shah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tough stand against terrorists.

"The BJP government has stopped infiltration in Assam, but this is not enough. Each illegal immigrant must be sent back," Shah said.

He urged the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections to make Himanta Biswa Sarma the chief minister again so that Assam is made infiltrator-free, and peace and development are ensured. Elections to the 126 assembly constituencies will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled on May 4.

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Last Updated : March 29, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST

TAGGED:

ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026
BJP IN ASSAM
ASSAM CM HIMANT BISWA SARMA
AMIT SHAH ASSAM VISIT

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