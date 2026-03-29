ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah in Assam: 'Stopping Infiltration Not Enough, Each Illegal Immigrant Must Be Sent Back'

Dhekiajuli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the BJP government has stopped infiltration in Assam in the last 10 years, but this is "not enough", as each illegal immigrant must be sent back to their countries.

Addressing a poll rally in Dhekiajuli assembly constituency in Sonitpur district, he accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states to "protect infiltrators".

''Rahul Gandhi and company are opposing SIR to protect infiltrators," he alleged. Claiming that "Assam state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect infiltrators", the BJP leader asked him to clarify his stand on the issue.