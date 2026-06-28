ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Health Ministry Proposes Amendments To Streamline Medical Devices Licensing Rules

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed amendments to the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, with an aim to expedite the licensing process while maintaining safety and quality standards.

The draft amendments seek to rationalise the timelines for grant of manufacturing licences for medical devices across different risk categories. The notification in this regard has been published in the official gazette for comments and suggestions from all stakeholders.

“The initiative is aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, improving regulatory efficiency, and facilitating the timely availability of quality medical devices in the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

Under the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, medical devices are classified into four risk-based categories, Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D, with Class D comprising the highest-risk devices.