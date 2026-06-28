Union Health Ministry Proposes Amendments To Streamline Medical Devices Licensing Rules
The Union Health Ministry has published draft amendments to the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 in the official gazette for comments and suggestions from all stakeholders.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed amendments to the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, with an aim to expedite the licensing process while maintaining safety and quality standards.
The draft amendments seek to rationalise the timelines for grant of manufacturing licences for medical devices across different risk categories. The notification in this regard has been published in the official gazette for comments and suggestions from all stakeholders.
“The initiative is aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, improving regulatory efficiency, and facilitating the timely availability of quality medical devices in the country,” the ministry said in a statement.
Under the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, medical devices are classified into four risk-based categories, Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D, with Class D comprising the highest-risk devices.
#HealthForAll— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 28, 2026
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Proposes Amendments to Medical Devices Rules, 2017 to Streamline Licensing Process
Draft amendments aim to reduce timelines for grant of manufacturing licences and enhance ease of doing businesshttps://t.co/HWD86TOXtV
“The Rules prescribe statutory timelines for processing applications for manufacturing licences for each category. The proposed amendments seek to reduce these timelines, thereby enabling faster regulatory approvals while maintaining the established standards of quality, safety and performance,” the statement adds.
For Class B medical devices, which include low- to moderate-risk devices such as blood pressure monitors, hypodermic needles and pulse oximeters, the timeline for the grant of a manufacturing licence has been proposed to be reduced from 140 days to 115 days.
Similarly, for Class C and Class D medical devices, which include high-risk devices such as cardiac stents, hip and knee implants, and other orthopaedic implants, the timeline for the grant of a manufacturing licence has been proposed to be reduced from 105 days to 90 days.
The draft amendments also introduce clearly defined timelines for each stage of the licensing process, including scrutiny of applications, audits by notified bodies, verification of compliance and issuance of licences.
“This is expected to bring greater transparency, predictability and efficiency to the regulatory framework, benefiting both the medical device industry and patients through faster access to quality-assured medical devices,” the ministry said.
“The notification is available in the Official Gazette and on the website of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Stakeholders are invited to submit their comments and suggestions within the prescribed period,” it added.
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