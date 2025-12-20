ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Health Minister J P Nadda Addresses 21st Convocation Of King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Union Health Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed the 21st annual convocation ceremony of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), in Lucknow today. Anandiben Patel, Governor, Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Medical Education, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Govt of Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Kumar, Minister of State for Finance, Govt of India, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Uttar Pradesh and Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda congratulated the graduating students and commended KGMU for its contribution towards advancing medical science education, and patient care in India. “KGMU is ranked 8th in the 2025 NIRF rankings and 12 of its faculties have been listed in the top 2% scientists by Stanford University which is a remarkable achievement”, he stated.

Highlighting the remarkable progress achieved in India’s healthcare and medical education sector over the past decade, Nadda noted that while the country had only one AIIMS at the end of the past century, today there are 23 AIIMS institutions across India, reflecting the government’s commitment to expanding quality healthcare and medical training to every region.

He further informed that in the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819. Similarly, undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,19,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 80,000. Nadda added that till 2029, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an additional 75,000 seats will be added across both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, of which more than 23,000 seats have already been added in one year.

Nadda highlighted that today there are more than 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational in the country which are providing comprehensive primary care services to the people. He also informed that more than 62 crore people, accounting to over 40% of India’s population are being provided with health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY scheme, the largest health coverage scheme in the world.

The Union Health Minister said that “basic education is everyone’s birthright but professional education is a privilege that the society bestows on only a few”. Highlighting that the government spends between 30-35 lakh for every MBBS student, he urged the new doctors to shoulder more responsibilities towards society as they embark on their professional careers.