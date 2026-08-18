Union Health Minister JP Nadda Undergoes Angioplasty At AIIMS Delhi, Currently Stable
He was admitted to AIIMS on the evening of August 13 after experiencing uneasiness.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda underwent angioplasty at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday. AIIMS spokesperson Dr Reema Dada stated that his condition is stable.
Nadda is under observation in the Department of Cardiology. He was admitted to AIIMS on the evening of August 13 after experiencing uneasiness. He underwent several tests and a coronary angiography, which revealed a blockage in his arteries, after which angioplasty was performed.
Doctors are continuously monitoring his health. A decision on his discharge will be made only after his condition improves.
Official statement by AlIMS, New Delhi regarding the health status of Hon’ble Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda. pic.twitter.com/uskN2kNREc— AIIMS, New Delhi 🇮🇳 (@aiims_newdelhi) August 18, 2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited him on Sunday and inquired about his health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the Union minister.
Before his health deteriorated, the Health Minister had hoisted the tricolour at his residence on Thursday as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign initiated by Modi.
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