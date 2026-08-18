ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Health Minister JP Nadda Undergoes Angioplasty At AIIMS Delhi, Currently Stable

New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda underwent angioplasty at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday. AIIMS spokesperson Dr Reema Dada stated that his condition is stable.

Nadda is under observation in the Department of Cardiology. He was admitted to AIIMS on the evening of August 13 after experiencing uneasiness. He underwent several tests and a coronary angiography, which revealed a blockage in his arteries, after which angioplasty was performed.

Doctors are continuously monitoring his health. A decision on his discharge will be made only after his condition improves.