ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Govt Will Launch Project To Desilt All Reservoirs Of Country, Says Jala Shakti Minister C R Patil

Koppal: Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil on Thursday said that the Centre would soon launch a project to remove silt from reservoirs across the country, as years of accumulation have significantly reduced their water storage capacity.

He spoke while participating in the inauguration of the newly installed 33 spillway gates at the Tungabhadra reservoir in Munirabad. "Because most reservoirs, including the Tungabhadra in Karnataka, have filled with 15% or more silt, their storage capacity has significantly reduced. The Jal Shakti Ministry is mulling a special project to desilt these reservoirs," Patil said.

He said the central government will provide technical assistance (to desilt reservoirs), and the respective state governments must bear the responsibility for implementation. "If we successfully implement the project, the storage capacity of our reservoirs will increase by 25 to 30 percent," he added.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just as the country is being connected through roads, the entire country is being connected through water projects, the Minister said. He opined that if more water is available to farmers, they will be able to grow two crops a year instead of one and this will double their income.​

He appealed to all states to properly implement 'Har Ghar Jal' to provide safe drinking water to villages. He also called upon people to draw their respective CMs' attention if the project is not implemented properly.

He appreciated the participation of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the programme. "In the past, there were differences of opinion between these states on the issue of water sharing. But today, they are all on the same platform. Cooperation and financial assistance shared by the three states allowed us to install new gates in the Tungabhadra reservoir in just a few days," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that a detailed discussion was held with the Union Jal Shakti Minister regarding the proposal to construct a balancing reservoir across the Tungabhadra dam at Navali and also about removing silt from the Tungabhadra dam. "The Union Minister will soon make a formal announcement in this regard," he added.

Recalling the alarming situation that erupted after a crest gate of the Tungabhadra dam collapsed, releasing 35,000 cusecs of stored water and threatening to flood downstream areas, Shivakumar mentioned how a new gate was installed on a war footing within 10 to 15 days. "After this incident, all three states collectively decided to replace all crest gates and now it has become a reality," he said, thanking his Telangana and Andhra Pradesh counterparts.