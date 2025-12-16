ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Min Pralhad Joshi Asks States To Create More Foodgrain Storage Facilities

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday asked all state governments to create more storage facilities for foodgrains amid the rising procurement of wheat and paddy crops. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister also asserted that losses of foodgrains in transit and storage have come down considerably due to improvement in the infrastructure in the public distribution system (PDS).

"As far as storage and transit loss is concerned, it has considerably come down, especially because of technology-driven activities in the overall system," Joshi said.

The minister highlighted that the procurement of wheat and paddy has risen multi-fold during the last 11 years. Joshi said 478 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured in 2014-15 and farmers were paid Rs 66,949 crore as MSP. In 2024-25, 813 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured for Rs 1,88,821 crore. The procurement has increased because of the favourable policies by the Modi government, including a sharp rise in the minimum support price (MSP), the minister said.

"We have excess quantity of paddy and wheat today in the country," Joshi said, adding that states have been demanding to enhance procurement levels.