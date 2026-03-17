ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 39.48 Lakh Cr Sanctioned So Far Under PM-MUDRA, NPAs At Around 2 Pc: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana has benefitted many small entrepreneurs and Rs 39.48 lakh crore has been sanctioned since the launch of this scheme. Under the MUDRA scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, the total NPAs (non-performing assets) are at around 2 per cent of the total loans.

In reply to supplementary queries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman noted that PM-MUDRA is one of the most popular schemes and it has benefited a lot of small-time entrepreneurs.

"...Rs 39.48 lakh crore have been sanctioned since the launch of the scheme. So this is one of the biggest bank lending schemes, which has reached people who have no collateral to provide," Sitharaman said, adding that PM-MUDRA has three components, namely Shishu, Kishor and Tarun.

As of March 31, 2025, in Shishu, 12.4 per cent is outstanding against the total amount lent. In Kishor, 9.48 per cent is outstanding, while in Tarun, 7.92 per cent of the total amount given is outstanding. Banks are pursuing recovery of these outstanding loans, she said.