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SWAMIH Investment Fund II In Process Of Being Formally Launched, No Proposal For Complete Loan Waiver for Farmers: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 23, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: SWAMIH Investment Fund II was announced as part of the recent Union Budget, and is in the process of being formally launched to provide relief to distressed homebuyers whose investments are stuck, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament on Monday.

Budget 2026-27 announced a fresh Rs 15,000 crore 'SWAMIH Fund' for the completion of 1 lakh units in stalled housing projects across various cities. As of January 31, 2026, the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund has committed investment in 148 projects, she said in a reply in the Lok Sabha.

The fund has had a measurable impact on reviving buyer confidence and reducing stress in the housing sector by delivering 63,200 homes with a total of 1,01,443 homes in the portfolio across India, she said.

Beyond enabling completion of homes, she said, SWAMIH has generated significant economic benefits. In November 2019, the Indian government unveiled a stress fund, SWAMIH, designed to revive languishing housing projects nationwide.

This initiative took the form of a 'Special Window', specifically an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), which was established to offer prioritised debt financing. The State Bank of India Ventures was designated as the Investment Manager for this particular window.

Under the SWAMIH Fund-1, a total of Rs 15,530 crore has been secured to date. The fund's primary goal is to offer priority debt financing. This funding is intended for the completion of residential projects that are stressed, brownfield, and registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). These projects must also fall into the affordable and mid-income housing segments.

Given its willingness to work with first-time developers, those with existing projects facing difficulties, and even those with a history of stalled endeavours, the fund effectively serves as a last resort for projects in distress. This includes developers with customer complaints, non-performing asset accounts, and projects entangled in legal disputes.

Meanwhile, there is no proposal of a complete loan waiver for farmers under consideration with the central government, Sitharaman informed Parliament.

However, she said, the government has taken several measures to strengthen the economic conditions of the farmers, including timely and adequate credit through Kisan Credit Card (KCC), wherein crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh is provided at subsidised interest rates under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS), with additional incentives for timely repayment.

Besides, the government has enhanced collateral free short-term agricultural loans, including loans for allied activities, from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 2.00 lakh and ensuring adequate flow of credit from the banking system to the priority sectors of the economy, including agriculture, under Priority Sector Lending guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), she said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, the government has launched crop insurance and direct cash transfer to landholding farmers through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), etc.

Replying to another question, Sitharman said the exemption in respect of disability pension received by members of the armed forces, who are invalided out of service on account of a disability attributable to, or aggravated by military service, has existed since the framework under the Income-Tax Act, 1922, as provided vide Notification No. 878-F (Income Tax) dated March 21, 1922.

When the Income-tax Act, 1961, came into force, she said, the exemption continued through the repeal and savings provisions.