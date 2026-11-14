Delhi-NCR Pollution: Centre Orders Strict Enforcement Of Pollution Control Measures
Bhupender Yadav directed the NCR states to ensure ground-level enforcement of the pollution control norms.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Saturday directed the states to ensure enforcement of measures to mitigate air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
The directions were issued as the minister chaired a review meeting to assess measures undertaken by Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to curb pollution.
The minister has held more than 30 review meetings with NCR state governments and municipal bodies over the past year to ensure effective implementation of pollution control measures.
State Environment Ministers, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (NCT Delhi); Rao Narbir Singh (Haryana); and Arun Kumar Saxena (Uttar Pradesh) joined the meeting virtually.
The Union minister directed all agencies to “move beyond planning and ensure rigorous, time-bound and coordinated enforcement on the ground” to curb winter pollution.
Yadav also stressed real-time monitoring through Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) and emphasised on ensuring accountability of field officers for violations.
State governments were directed to nominate secretary level officials for 7 cities in Haryana, 4 cities in UP and 4 cities in Rajasthan to make them responsible for implementation of pollution control measures through field visits and report to CAQM on a weekly basis. CAQM was asked to issue notices to non-performing officers.
Yadav asked the states to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, failing which CAQM would initiate criminal prosecution against delinquent Transport Department officials after 30 November.
The minister directed the CPCB to seal the 91 non-conforming polluting industries, which, despite repeated directions, had not even placed orders for installation of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs).
The minister directed all agencies to ensure strict implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan ( GRAP) and called upon NCR states to “adopt Delhi's hotspot-focused winter action plan” covering traffic management, work-from-home measures, construction restrictions and prevention of open burning.
As part of pollution control measures, in accordance with CAQM's order dated 30 October 2026, dust-generating Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities have been restricted across NCR from 5 to 2 November 2026.
Reviewing road dust management, Yadav said that only 3,221 km of the targeted 5,480 km of roads had been redeveloped. He directed road-owning agencies to prioritise pothole repairs, damaged footpaths, “central verges and end-to-end paving as per the CAQM framework, along with AI-based videographic surveys.”
“The road sweeping machines must be fully utilised and operated in double shifts, with digital tracking and AI-based monitoring through ICCCs,” he added.
States have also been directed to intensify deep-cleaning drives and ensure removal of silt, C&D waste and municipal waste.
To ensure traffic decongestion, the Union minister directed immediate action at the 233 identified congestion points across NCR and fresh assessments by respective states.
On vehicular pollution, Yadav called for replacing pre-BS-VI trucks and buses with BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles by 2028, particularly accelerating beneficiary registrations in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.
The states were also asked to expedite installation of “ANPR-based monitoring systems at fuel stations, integrated with VAHAN and PUCC databases, for action against old and polluting vehicles.”
On industrial emissions, the Minister said that 2,298 of the 2,345 targeted industries (98%) had been connected to OCEMS, while the remaining 47 units had been closed or sealed.
Yadav called for strict enforcement of the “50 mg/Nm³ particulate matter emission norm, with non-compliant industries facing closure, electricity disconnection and sealing wherever required.”
The minister asked the state pollution control boards to facilitate MSMEs in accessing financial assistance under the Swachh Pawan Neel Gagan, Swasth NCR (SPNG-NCR) Scheme for installation of APCDs and take action against the non-compliant polluting industries in non-conforming areas.
The Union minister asked the states to bridge the 6,747 TPD gap in municipal solid waste processing capacity, strictly prevent open dumping and burning, and expedite remediation of legacy waste at Okhla, Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Bandhwari.
He also called for physical inspection of over 3,000 active C&D sites, timely lifting of waste from secondary collection points, ensuring functional recycling plants and digital tracking of waste from collection to processing through ICCCs.
Yadav emphasised that all NCR states must identify pollution hotspots in major cities and prepare focused Hotspot Action Plans, particularly covering markets, schools, hospitals, railway stations and bus terminals.
He stressed that real-time inputs from sensors, cameras and satellites must be used alongside physical inspections to identify violations and ensure enforcement.
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