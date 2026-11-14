ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Centre Orders Strict Enforcement Of Pollution Control Measures

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Saturday directed the states to ensure enforcement of measures to mitigate air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The directions were issued as the minister chaired a review meeting to assess measures undertaken by Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to curb pollution.

The minister has held more than 30 review meetings with NCR state governments and municipal bodies over the past year to ensure effective implementation of pollution control measures.

State Environment Ministers, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (NCT Delhi); Rao Narbir Singh (Haryana); and Arun Kumar Saxena (Uttar Pradesh) joined the meeting virtually.

The Union minister directed all agencies to “move beyond planning and ensure rigorous, time-bound and coordinated enforcement on the ground” to curb winter pollution.

Yadav also stressed real-time monitoring through Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) and emphasised on ensuring accountability of field officers for violations.

State governments were directed to nominate secretary level officials for 7 cities in Haryana, 4 cities in UP and 4 cities in Rajasthan to make them responsible for implementation of pollution control measures through field visits and report to CAQM on a weekly basis. CAQM was asked to issue notices to non-performing officers.

Yadav asked the states to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, failing which CAQM would initiate criminal prosecution against delinquent Transport Department officials after 30 November.

The minister directed the CPCB to seal the 91 non-conforming polluting industries, which, despite repeated directions, had not even placed orders for installation of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs).

The minister directed all agencies to ensure strict implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan ( GRAP) and called upon NCR states to “adopt Delhi's hotspot-focused winter action plan” covering traffic management, work-from-home measures, construction restrictions and prevention of open burning.

As part of pollution control measures, in accordance with CAQM's order dated 30 October 2026, dust-generating Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities have been restricted across NCR from 5 to 2 November 2026.

Reviewing road dust management, Yadav said that only 3,221 km of the targeted 5,480 km of roads had been redeveloped. He directed road-owning agencies to prioritise pothole repairs, damaged footpaths, “central verges and end-to-end paving as per the CAQM framework, along with AI-based videographic surveys.”

“The road sweeping machines must be fully utilised and operated in double shifts, with digital tracking and AI-based monitoring through ICCCs,” he added.