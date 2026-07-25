ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Centre Gives In To Students' Demand

New Delhi: In a major victory for the protesting youth in Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, as the government finally gave in to the persistent demand by the protesters.

Pradhan shared his two-page resignation letter in Hindi on X.

"Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country—with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers—I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," Pradhan wrote in his letter.

His resignation comes amid massive Cockroach Janta Party-led protests for the last several days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

It is also first such instance since PM Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 that an NDA minister was forced to step down due to public ire.

In his letter, Pradhan said from the beginning when the NEET-UG paperleak came to the fore, he "took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it".

"I was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia' and to ensure that no student faced injustice," Pradhan said in his letter.

"Irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Government of India handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination. Additionally, a decision was made to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year," he wrote.