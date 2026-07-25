Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Centre Gives In To Students' Demand
Pradhan said he has submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major victory for the protesting youth in Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, as the government finally gave in to the persistent demand by the protesters.
Pradhan shared his two-page resignation letter in Hindi on X.
"Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country—with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers—I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," Pradhan wrote in his letter.
July 25, 2026
His resignation comes amid massive Cockroach Janta Party-led protests for the last several days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.
It is also first such instance since PM Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 that an NDA minister was forced to step down due to public ire.
In his letter, Pradhan said from the beginning when the NEET-UG paperleak came to the fore, he "took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it".
"I was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia' and to ensure that no student faced injustice," Pradhan said in his letter.
'We have done it,' says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. #Dharmnedrapradhan #CJP #StudentProtest #pradhanResignation pic.twitter.com/qSc7coDQ8W— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 25, 2026
"Irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Government of India handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination. Additionally, a decision was made to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year," he wrote.
Pradhan said throughout this period, their primary priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for over 20 lakh students.
"We worked towards this using a 'whole-of-government' approach, in which state governments—and particularly district administrations—played a crucial role alongside the Government of India. With the cooperation of students and parents, the examination was successfully concluded on June 21, 2026," he said.
Pradhan said after the NEET-UG results were declared on July 16, individuals "holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students—an act that caused me deep distress".
"I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India's future; they are the torchbearers, builders, and architects of a new and developed India," he said.
Pradhan said he was pained by the events of the past ten days. "This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. The youth power of India is the country's true strength. It is my resolve not to let the nation's youth get ensnared in a web of confusion," he said, adding that he had submitted his resignation to PM Modi.
Pradhan's resignation comes barely two days after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him in Medanta hospital in Gurugram and convinced him to break his fast.
On Thursday Pradhan, in a television interview, had described the CJP as "dehshatgardon ka B-team" (B-team of terrorists), alleging that it was acting on behalf of forces rejected by the people and was targeting the system.
The CJP launched its indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET. Eight days later, Wangchuk and six AISA student activists began a hunger strike at the protest site.
The agitation gathered pace around a fortnight later after videos of Wangchuk's deteriorating condition during the fast went viral online. On July 18, police forcibly shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, triggering widespread anger among students and protesters.
The discontent spilt over into a massive march to Parliament on July 20, which witnessed a strong police response involving lathicharge and the use of tear gas. That day, Nadda held the first formal meeting with the CJP leadership at his residence, signalling the beginning of political engagement.
Read More
- 'We Have Done It, Do Not Mess With Cockroaches': CJP Founder Dipke's First Reaction After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns
- Wangchuk Alleges Harassment At Safdarjung; Says 'No Deal' With Centre, Ended Fast Fearing Ladakh-Like Crackdown
- PM Modi Is India's Past, He Can Never Fight Students Who Represent Country's Future: Rahul Gandhi