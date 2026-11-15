ETV Bharat / bharat

Aatmanirbharta In Defence Not Mere Economic Objective But Strategic Necessity: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies and the 15th International Symposium on Non-Destructive Testing in Aerospace via video conferencing in New Delhi on Sunday, ( IANS/X/@rajnathsingh )

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the idea of Aatmanirbharta in defence is not merely an economic objective but also a strategic necessity.

The minister was virtually addressing the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation & Enabling Technologies and the 15th International Symposium on Non-Destructive Testing in Aerospace. Emphasising the need to strengthen the country’s Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) ecosystem to enhance defence preparedness and self-reliance, he also called for making India not merely a user of advanced technologies, but also a developer, innovator and global leader in critical domains.

“We must strengthen our indigenous capabilities in advanced inspection technologies, specialised sensors, evaluation equipment and associated software. Developing domestic capabilities in these areas is essential for reducing technological dependencies and securing critical defence supply chains,” Rajnath Singh said, adding that Public Sector Undertakings, private manufacturers, start-ups and MSMEs have an important role to play in this endeavour. The defence minister also affirmed that, as Indian defence systems become increasingly sophisticated, every critical material, component, assembly and manufacturing process must meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. “Hidden defects can affect operational availability, increase maintenance requirements, reduce the service life of equipment and, in critical situations, jeopardise mission success. We need to move beyond a culture of merely identifying defects towards actively preventing them by embedding quality at every stage of the manufacturing process,” he said. Rajnath Singh added that the progress of the nation depends not merely on the technologies it develops, but also on the quality, reliability and security of the systems it builds. “In defence applications, including missiles, aircraft, naval platforms and spacecraft, quality is not merely a manufacturing requirement but an essential element of operational reliability and national security,” he said.