Aatmanirbharta In Defence Not Mere Economic Objective But Strategic Necessity: Rajnath Singh
He said that the nation's progress depends not merely on the technologies but also on the quality, reliability, and security of the systems it builds.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the idea of Aatmanirbharta in defence is not merely an economic objective but also a strategic necessity.
The minister was virtually addressing the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation & Enabling Technologies and the 15th International Symposium on Non-Destructive Testing in Aerospace. Emphasising the need to strengthen the country’s Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) ecosystem to enhance defence preparedness and self-reliance, he also called for making India not merely a user of advanced technologies, but also a developer, innovator and global leader in critical domains.
Quality is key to national security. Whether it is a missile, an aircraft, a naval platform or a spacecraft, every critical defence system must deliver precise performance, withstand demanding conditions and function with the highest reliability. pic.twitter.com/h3XXVvEPTK— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 15, 2026
“We must strengthen our indigenous capabilities in advanced inspection technologies, specialised sensors, evaluation equipment and associated software. Developing domestic capabilities in these areas is essential for reducing technological dependencies and securing critical defence supply chains,” Rajnath Singh said, adding that Public Sector Undertakings, private manufacturers, start-ups and MSMEs have an important role to play in this endeavour.
The defence minister also affirmed that, as Indian defence systems become increasingly sophisticated, every critical material, component, assembly and manufacturing process must meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
“Hidden defects can affect operational availability, increase maintenance requirements, reduce the service life of equipment and, in critical situations, jeopardise mission success. We need to move beyond a culture of merely identifying defects towards actively preventing them by embedding quality at every stage of the manufacturing process,” he said.
India's growing indigenous capabilities across missile development, naval platforms, aerospace engineering, radar systems and space applications are driving the nation towards a stronger, more self-reliant defence future, powered by the achievements of its scientists, engineers… pic.twitter.com/fkyjU5H23y— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 15, 2026
Rajnath Singh added that the progress of the nation depends not merely on the technologies it develops, but also on the quality, reliability and security of the systems it builds. “In defence applications, including missiles, aircraft, naval platforms and spacecraft, quality is not merely a manufacturing requirement but an essential element of operational reliability and national security,” he said.
Emphasising the strategic significance of the sector, the defence minister said that for a country aspiring to achieve technological leadership, the importance of NDT cannot be overstated. He asserted that India's pursuit of Aatmanirbharta in defence is not merely an economic objective but also a strategic necessity.
The defence minister also described the commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, as an important milestone in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. He highlighted the progress made in promoting innovation in the defence sector through institutional mechanisms and policy initiatives.
India is fostering a strong culture of innovation in defence through initiatives such as iDEX and the Technology Development Fund (TDF). These efforts, backed by progressive policy reforms, are driving indigenous technological advancements and strengthening capabilities across… pic.twitter.com/c3FyYcw4k0— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 15, 2026
“Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF) are important initiatives that have encouraged innovative thinking, technological development and experimentation, giving a new direction to India’s defence ecosystem,” he said.
Rajnath Singh also stressed that Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Advanced Sensors, Digital Twins and Predictive Analytics are significantly expanding the possibilities of inspection and structural health monitoring. These technologies, he said, can improve the speed and consistency of inspections, facilitate the analysis of complex data and identify patterns that may not be easily detectable through conventional methods.
The three-day conference, organised by the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing in Hyderabad, Telangana, has brought together over 2,000 professionals, researchers, industry experts and students to deliberate on the latest advancements, emerging technologies and applications in NDT.
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