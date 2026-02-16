Union Defence Minister Calls For Accelerated Indigenous Aero Engine Development After Reviewing DRDO’s GTRE Projects In Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) to review the progress of indigenous military gas turbine engine programmes. The facility functions under the Defence Research and Development Organisation and plays a key role in aero engine development.
During the visit, he was briefed on ongoing projects related to indigenous military gas turbine engines and the laboratory’s collaboration with Indian industry, academic institutions and research bodies. Officials also explained the support extended to the armed forces.
The minister toured an exhibition showcasing various indigenous engines and components and witnessed a full afterburner engine test of the Kaveri engine. He interacted with scientists and officials and appreciated their efforts in strengthening national security through self-reliance.
Calling DRDO the foundation of India’s strategic capability, he stressed the need to achieve self-reliance in aero engine technology amid evolving geopolitical challenges. “Supply chains are breaking, and new systems are emerging. Nations that possess critical technologies remain secure and resilient,” he said. He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving self-reliance across sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Push for Next-Generation Aero Engines
Rajnath Singh urged GTRE to focus on building a strong nationwide ecosystem and to accelerate work on next-generation engines. Referring to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme, he said India must complete its long-pending efforts in aero engine development.
“We cannot limit ourselves to fifth-generation engines. We must begin work on sixth-generation and advanced technologies at the earliest. Research in artificial intelligence, machine learning and new materials is now essential,” he said.
He described aero engine development as a complex task combining thermodynamics, material science, fluid mechanics and advanced mechanical engineering. Noting that even developed nations take 25 to 30 years to build next-generation engines, he asked Indian scientists to compress timelines. “We should think that we have only five to seven years left. This is a call aligned with national aspirations,” he said.
Operation Sindoor and Global Partnerships
Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said the armed forces demonstrated India’s growing self-reliance in defence. “Be it communication systems, surveillance equipment, or strike weapons, all were indigenous. This boosted the morale of our soldiers and instilled pride among citizens,” he noted, adding that world-class indigenous systems must remain a priority.
The minister appreciated GTRE’s joint study with the United Kingdom on aero engine development and said discussions with France have also begun under the national aero engine mission. “France and the UK are advanced in this field. These collaborations will help us understand new technologies and the challenges they face,” he said.
He also highlighted the dual-use potential of high-temperature materials developed at GTRE, which could benefit civil aviation, power generation and the space sector. Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat and senior scientists were present during the visit.