Union Defence Minister Calls For Accelerated Indigenous Aero Engine Development After Reviewing DRDO’s GTRE Projects In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) to review the progress of indigenous military gas turbine engine programmes. The facility functions under the Defence Research and Development Organisation and plays a key role in aero engine development.

During the visit, he was briefed on ongoing projects related to indigenous military gas turbine engines and the laboratory’s collaboration with Indian industry, academic institutions and research bodies. Officials also explained the support extended to the armed forces.

The minister toured an exhibition showcasing various indigenous engines and components and witnessed a full afterburner engine test of the Kaveri engine. He interacted with scientists and officials and appreciated their efforts in strengthening national security through self-reliance.

Calling DRDO the foundation of India’s strategic capability, he stressed the need to achieve self-reliance in aero engine technology amid evolving geopolitical challenges. “Supply chains are breaking, and new systems are emerging. Nations that possess critical technologies remain secure and resilient,” he said. He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving self-reliance across sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Push for Next-Generation Aero Engines

Rajnath Singh urged GTRE to focus on building a strong nationwide ecosystem and to accelerate work on next-generation engines. Referring to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme, he said India must complete its long-pending efforts in aero engine development.