Union Cabinet Meeting Underway Ahead Of Special Parliament Session On November 30
PM Narendra Modi chairs a Union Cabinet meeting at Sewa Teerth ahead of next week's special Parliament session, amid speculation over the Delimitation Bill.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently underway at Sewa Teerth in New Delhi on Friday. This comes days ahead of a special Parliament session that has sparked speculation over key legislative proposals.
Sources said the BJP will release a whip for its MPs to remain in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the special session
The Cabinet session, which began at 1 pm, coincides with a two-day gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national office-bearers at the PUSA campus in the capital.
The deliberations follow Thursday’s announcement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the second part of the eighth session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin November 30 and is expected to run until December 3.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government requested that the Lok Sabha reconvene on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 to handle essential government business.
While officials have not disclosed the legislative agenda, the upcoming sittings have fueled political speculation regarding the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill—which seeks to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats—and the Women's Reservation Bill. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session, which adjourned on Aug. 13.
Meanwhile, at the PUSA campus, BJP national office-bearers and state in-charges are meeting Friday and Saturday to map out political strategy and coordination between the party and the government.
ANI quoted party sources saying that the BJP leadership is reviewing preparations for upcoming Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Discussions are expected to focus on booth-level mobilization, membership drives and campaign planning. The gathering marks Modi’s second interaction with the party's national office-bearers since the new organizational team assumed office.
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