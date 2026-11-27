ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Meeting Underway Ahead Of Special Parliament Session On November 30

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently underway at Sewa Teerth in New Delhi on Friday. This comes days ahead of a special Parliament session that has sparked speculation over key legislative proposals.

Sources said the BJP will release a whip for its MPs to remain in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the special session

The Cabinet session, which began at 1 pm, coincides with a two-day gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national office-bearers at the PUSA campus in the capital.

The deliberations follow Thursday’s announcement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the second part of the eighth session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin November 30 and is expected to run until December 3.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government requested that the Lok Sabha reconvene on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 to handle essential government business.