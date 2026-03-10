Cabinet Clears Madurai International Airport Status, Extends Jal Jeevan Mission Till 2028; Approves Key Highway Project
Ashwini Vaishnaw announced Cabinet approval to upgrade Madurai Airport and launch Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday took several important decisions aimed at boosting infrastructure, connectivity and rural development across the country. The announcements were made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a media briefing.
One of the key decisions includes declaring Madurai Airport in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, as an International airport. Located in the Temple City of Madurai, the airport is one of the oldest airports in Tamil Nadu. It serves as a crucial gateway to southern Tamil Nadu and plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and pilgrimage, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the region, an official release said.
Elevating Madurai Airport to International Status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, it said.
According to the release, the Cabinet has also approved the extension of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) till December 2028 under its revamped phase, Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.
For restructuring JJM focussing on structural reforms, the Cabinet has approved an enhancement of the total outlay to Rs. 8.69 lakh crore with total central assistance of Rs. 3.59 lakh crore enhancing from Rs. 2.08 lakh crore approved in 2019-20, i.e. additional central share of Rs. 1.51 lakh crore. Under the mission, a national digital framework, namely 'Sujalam Bharat', shall be instituted, under which every village shall be assigned a unique Sujal Gaon / Service Area ID, digitally mapping the complete drinking water supply system from source to tap, it said.
For ensuring transparency and accountability, the involvement of GPs and VWSCs in the commissioning and formal handover of schemes through 'Jal Arpan.' Gram Panchayats will also certify villages as "Har Ghar Jal" after ensuring proper operation and maintenance systems, it added.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has also approved the construction of a four-lane corridor on NH-752 D from Badnawar to Timarwani in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3,839.42 crore. The project will improve connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and reduce travel time while boosting economic development in the tribal regions of Dhar and Jhabua districts.
It also approved two projects of railways, Sainthia-Pakur four lines, and Santragachi-Kharagpur four lines, with a total cost of Rs 4,474 crore Vaishnaw informed that the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.
"The projects will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment, self-employment opportunities. The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services," Vaishnaw stated.
These two projects covering five districts across West Bengal and Jharkhand will increase the existing Indian Railways network by about 192 Kms. The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to 5,652 villages, which have a population of about 147 lakhs. The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bolpur-Shantiniketan, Nandikeshwari Temple (Shaktipeeth), Tarapith (Shaktipeeth), Patachitra Gram, Dhadika Forest, Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary, and Rameshwar Kund, he said.
The approved projects are essential routes for transporting commodities like coal, stone, dolomite, cement, slag, gypsum, iron and steel, foodgrains, POL, and containers. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 31 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways, being environment friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (6 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (28 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of one crore trees, he added.
