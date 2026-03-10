ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Clears Madurai International Airport Status, Extends Jal Jeevan Mission Till 2028; Approves Key Highway Project

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday took several important decisions aimed at boosting infrastructure, connectivity and rural development across the country. The announcements were made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a media briefing.

One of the key decisions includes declaring Madurai Airport in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, as an International airport. Located in the Temple City of Madurai, the airport is one of the oldest airports in Tamil Nadu. It serves as a crucial gateway to southern Tamil Nadu and plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and pilgrimage, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the region, an official release said.

Elevating Madurai Airport to International Status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, it said.

According to the release, the Cabinet has also approved the extension of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) till December 2028 under its revamped phase, Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

For restructuring JJM focussing on structural reforms, the Cabinet has approved an enhancement of the total outlay to Rs. 8.69 lakh crore with total central assistance of Rs. 3.59 lakh crore enhancing from Rs. 2.08 lakh crore approved in 2019-20, i.e. additional central share of Rs. 1.51 lakh crore. Under the mission, a national digital framework, namely 'Sujalam Bharat', shall be instituted, under which every village shall be assigned a unique Sujal Gaon / Service Area ID, digitally mapping the complete drinking water supply system from source to tap, it said.

For ensuring transparency and accountability, the involvement of GPs and VWSCs in the commissioning and formal handover of schemes through 'Jal Arpan.' Gram Panchayats will also certify villages as "Har Ghar Jal" after ensuring proper operation and maintenance systems, it added.