Union Cabinet Adopts 'Seva Sankalp Resolution' After First Meeting At New PMO 'Seva Teerth'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth, the newly built Prime Minister’s Office complex, as principal secretaries to the Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union MoS Jitendra Singh look on in New Delhi on Friday, February 13, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the historic first meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at the new Prime Minister’s Office, ‘Seva Teerth’.

According to a Cabinet Resolution, this meeting and this building are a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India. "With this auspicious beginning, we welcome that future whose foundation has been laid by centuries of effort. After Independence, for so many decades, governments operated from the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, preserving the legacy and envisioning the future. We envisioned an India whose thought is indigenous, whose form is modern, and whose capability is boundless. Today, Seva Teerth is the embodied manifestation of that very vision, which will enhance India's pride as the Mother of Democracy," it said.

"On this occasion, we also remember the history of this place. ‘Seva Teerth’ has been constructed at the site of the temporary barracks from the British era. The establishment of an active institution of national governance at that location is also a symbol of the transformation of New India," the resolution stated.

"Before the period of colonial rule, India was known as a nation recognised both for its material grandeur and for its human values. The concept of Seva Teerth is formed from the confluence of both these ideals. With the sacred confluence of duty, service, and dedication, this workplace is envisioned to be as sacred as a pilgrimage, this is its fundamental spirit," the resolution said.

According to the resolution, the Union Cabinet reiterates its resolve that every decision taken at the Seva Teerth will be inspired by a spirit of service toward 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building.

"For us, constitutional values are the expression of that moral commitment which connects governance with the dignity, equality, and justice of every citizen. The work culture of ‘Seva Teerth’ will be guided by this very spirit, where every policy will be in accordance with the fundamental ethos of the Constitution, and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of the people," it added.

"The Union Cabinet reiterates its resolve that every decision taken in this premises will be inspired by the sentiment of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’. This place will not be a centre for the display of power, but rather a centre for the empowerment of every Indian. Every effort of governance conducted from Seva Teerth will remain connected to the spirit of simplifying the life of the last person in the country. We reaffirm that, in line with our vision, we will further strengthen the governance model that is transparent, aware, and sensitive to the emotions of citizens," it said.

The resolution also stated that ‘Seva Teerth’ is the answer to the need for governance infrastructure that promotes dynamism instead of stagnation, dedication instead of indifference, and solutions instead of doubt.

"With this very thinking, decisions taken in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought new clarity to the purpose of governance. The changes witnessed in the lives of crores of citizens have strengthened public trust in governance," it added.

"In the past decade, by lifting more than 25 crores of citizens out of poverty, the country has achieved what was once considered impossible. Behind many such milestones have been the government’s long-term vision, comprehensive outlook, and tireless efforts. Through Ayushman Bharat, the nation has achieved the distinction of connecting crores of people to health security.