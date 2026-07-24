Cabinet Gives Nod To Third Line Between Ballari-Guntakal; Bhavya Rasayan Scheme
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave approval to two key projects.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved two key projects - the Third And Fourth Line between Ballari and Guntakal and the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme.
This was announced by Union Railways and Information Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the post-Cabinet media briefing.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet has approved the Third And Fourth Line between Ballari and Guntakal and the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme," Vaishnaw said.
"The first is the railway line joining Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. This is one of the most important economic corridors. If you recall, a few months back, the Cabinet had approved Ballari to Hosapet. It is a 46-km project. The total investment is Rs 1264 crore. 80 per cent land is available, and we need to acquire 20 per cent of the land," he added.
Speaking about the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme, the Union Minister said, "Chemical industry is a foundational industry; it can supply materials to many other industries. The basic theme is to establish three dedicated chemical parks. Environmental concerns are important for the chemical industry. Safety of workers is important. Once these plants are decided, Rs 1000 crore will be given."
He said special tank wagons will be made. "Waste treatment and safety are the most important," he added.
However, Vaishnaw did not answer any questions related to the NEET exam paper leak and the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
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