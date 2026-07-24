ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Gives Nod To Third Line Between Ballari-Guntakal; Bhavya Rasayan Scheme

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved two key projects - the Third And Fourth Line between Ballari and Guntakal and the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme.

This was announced by Union Railways and Information Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the post-Cabinet media briefing.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet has approved the Third And Fourth Line between Ballari and Guntakal and the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme," Vaishnaw said.

"The first is the railway line joining Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. This is one of the most important economic corridors. If you recall, a few months back, the Cabinet had approved Ballari to Hosapet. It is a 46-km project. The total investment is Rs 1264 crore. 80 per cent land is available, and we need to acquire 20 per cent of the land," he added.