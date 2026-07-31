ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Deep-Sea Oil, Gas Exploration Scheme, 'Surya Sarovar Yojana' For 5000 MW Floating Solar Projects

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved two key projects - Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana and Samudra Manthan: The National Offshore Exploration Scheme - on Friday.

Announcing this at a post-Cabinet media briefing, Railways and Information Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Samudra Manthan scheme, worth Rs 84,000 crore, aims to enhance domestic oil and gas reserves and production. "At a time when there is a sharp demand for oil and gas, this scheme will be a game changer and save foreign exchange," he said.

Speaking about the Surya Sarovar Yojana, Vaishnaw said the scheme aims at using surface areas of waterbodies to create solar power. "A total of 5,000 MW of Floating Solar PV (FSPV) capacity will be created under the scheme with a total outlay of Rs 5070 crore. The duration is five years and FSPV projects will include a minimum of two-hour energy storage systems totaling 10,000 MWh, thereby helping states manage peak demand. All projects will be selected through tariff based competitive bidding," Vaishnaw said.