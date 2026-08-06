Cabinet Approves 'GOBARdhan', India’s National Unified Scheme For Compressed Biogas With Rs 23,731 Cr Outlay
The scheme will be implemented from FY 2026-27 to 2035-36 and establish compressed biogas as major pillar of India’s future energy mix, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved two major projects, including GOBARdhan, the National Unified Biogas Scheme with a total outlay of Rs.23,731 crore.
Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that GOBARdhan marks a defining moment in India’s clean energy journey. "It will transform the country’s abundant agricultural residue, cattle dung, press mud, municipal organic waste and other biomass resources into clean fuel, organic manure, rural income and national economic value," he stated.
GOBARdhan: India’s National Unified Scheme for Compressed Biogas— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 6, 2026
💠 #Cabinet approves GOBARdhan, the National Circular Bioenergy Scheme
👉 Total Financial outlay: ₹ 23,731 crore
💠 The Scheme will be implemented from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36 and will establish Compressed… pic.twitter.com/tKiKKxsFRc
The Minister said that through assured demand, remunerative and stable pricing, capital assistance, pipeline infrastructure, credit support and technology development, GOBARdhan will provide the strong and predictable framework required to take India’s Compressed Biogas (CBG) sector to the national scale.
The scheme aims to increase domestic CBG production nearly 10-fold, mobilise large-scale private investment and create a vibrant bioeconomy across the country, he explained.
Government’s Vision
- India’s waste will fuel India’s growth.
- India’s villages will become centres of clean energy production.
- India’s farmers will become partners in the nation’s energy security.
Over the past several years, the Government of India has systematically built the foundations of the CBG sector through the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative, the Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme for organic manure, the Biomass Aggregation Machinery (BAM) Scheme, the Development of Pipeline Infrastructure (DPI) Scheme and Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for CBG plants under the National Bioenergy Programme.
Together, these initiatives have enabled the commissioning of over 200 CBG plants, established production and offtake systems, strengthened the organic manure value chain and demonstrated the potential of CBG across feedstocks and geographies.
GOBARdhan now takes this progress to the next level. Administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the scheme creates one integrated platform across the entire CBG value chain. This will enable faster implementation, stronger project economics and greater certainty for investors, lenders and developers.
Opportunity For India
India’s demand for natural gas is expanding across transport, households, industry and commercial sectors. CBG can meet a growing share of this demand through domestic renewable production, strengthening energy resilience and reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. CBG is chemically equivalent to natural gas and can be seamlessly integrated into the existing gas ecosystem. It therefore combines the benefits of a renewable fuel with the reach and utility of India’s expanding gas infrastructure.
Each CBG plant also creates a local economy around agricultural residue, cattle dung and other organic resources. It generates opportunities in feedstock supply, transportation, plant operations and organic manure production, while supporting cleaner waste management and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Six Growth Engines Under GOBARdhan
Assured CBG Offtake: GOBARdhan establishes a dedicated CBG Offtake Assurance framework to provide a reliable and predictable market for producers. Procurement by City Gas Distribution entities will support achievement of the notified CBG Obligation trajectory of 3 percent in FY 2026-27, 4 percent in FY 2027-28 and 5 percent from FY 2028-29 onwards in the CNG (Transport) and PNG (Domestic) segments.
Stable CBG Pricing Framework: GOBARdhan introduces a stable administered CBG price of Rs.2,110 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU), supported through a government-backed pricing framework. The framework provides long-term revenue visibility while protecting consumer affordability through a combination of Government support and a market-based cost-sharing mechanism. With a minimum 10-year horizon, the pricing framework will provide producers with durable revenue certainty, commercially attractive returns and a stronger business case for investment and capacity expansion.
Capital Assistance: Eligible greenfield CBG projects will receive capital assistance of up to Rs.2 crore per ton per day (TPD) of installed CBG capacity. The support extends beyond core plant machinery to critical value-chain assets for feedstock aggregation, organic manure processing and value addition. Brownfield projects expanding their production capacity will also be eligible. This component will lower the initial capital burden, accelerate financial closure and expand participation by private developers, MSMEs, cooperatives and rural entrepreneurs.
Development of Pipeline Infrastructure: The scheme supports both cluster-based and standalone pipeline infrastructure connecting CBG plants with trunk pipelines and City Gas Distribution networks. Greater pipeline connectivity will reduce evacuation costs, improve reliability, expand market reach and enable higher utilisation of domestically produced CBG.
Credit Guarantee Support: A dedicated Credit Guarantee mechanism will strengthen lender confidence and expand the flow of institutional credit to eligible MSME-based CBG projects. By sharing a portion of lending risk, the mechanism will improve access to affordable finance, reduce collateral requirements and support faster project development. This will widen participation by MSMEs, women entrepreneurs and first-time developers, helping build a broad, competitive and entrepreneurial CBG industry.
CBG Ecosystem Challenge Fund: GOBARdhan establishes a dedicated CBG Ecosystem Challenge Fund to accelerate district-level implementation and strengthen local value chains across the CBG ecosystem. The fund will support feedstock resource assessment and mapping, feedstock aggregation infrastructure, district-level CBG development planning, technology adoption, process improvement, value addition of organic manure, capacity building and stakeholder awareness.
Impact:
GOBARdhan is designed to convert the strong sectoral foundation created over recent years into a nationwide scale-up of CBG
Greater energy security through increased domestic production of renewable gaseous fuel and lower dependence on imported fossil fuels.
A new wave of private investment supported by stronger project viability, stable pricing and improved access to institutional finance.
Stronger rural livelihoods through new income opportunities for farmers, feedstock aggregators, cooperatives and rural entrepreneurs.
Scientific waste management through productive use of agricultural residue, cattle dung, municipal organic waste and other biomass resources.
Lower greenhouse gas emissions through replacement of fossil fuels and productive utilisation of organic waste.
Assam: Four-Lane Highway From Baihata Chariali To Tezpur With Rs 32,701 Cr Outlay
In the second project cleared today, Cabinet has approved construction of four-lane highway from Baihata Chariali near Guwahati to Tezpur excluding Mangaldoi Bypass (15.11 km) along NH-15 in Assam with a total project length of 135.87 km worth Rs 8970.20 crore
The Minister added that 4-lane access-controlled Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor of NH-15 in Assam. The project will be developed on Built-Operate -Transfer (BOT) Toll Mode at a total capital cost of Rs 8970.20 crore under NH(O).
"The project envisages construction of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) (4.9 Km.) in Tezpur Bypass which have been finalised in coordination with IAF and would decongest existing NH-27 (East west Corridor) on the south side of Brahmaputra river. The project includes construction of five major bypasses of length 58.7 Km, easing congestion on stretches passing through densely populated areas such as Baihata Chariali, Sipajhar, Kharupetia, Dekiajuli, Tezpur," he said.
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