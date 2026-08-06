ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves 'GOBARdhan', India’s National Unified Scheme For Compressed Biogas With Rs 23,731 Cr Outlay

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved two major projects, including GOBARdhan, the National Unified Biogas Scheme with a total outlay of Rs.23,731 crore.

Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that GOBARdhan marks a defining moment in India’s clean energy journey. "It will transform the country’s abundant agricultural residue, cattle dung, press mud, municipal organic waste and other biomass resources into clean fuel, organic manure, rural income and national economic value," he stated.

The Minister said that through assured demand, remunerative and stable pricing, capital assistance, pipeline infrastructure, credit support and technology development, GOBARdhan will provide the strong and predictable framework required to take India’s Compressed Biogas (CBG) sector to the national scale.

The scheme aims to increase domestic CBG production nearly 10-fold, mobilise large-scale private investment and create a vibrant bioeconomy across the country, he explained.

Government’s Vision

India’s waste will fuel India’s growth.

India’s villages will become centres of clean energy production.

India’s farmers will become partners in the nation’s energy security.

Over the past several years, the Government of India has systematically built the foundations of the CBG sector through the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative, the Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme for organic manure, the Biomass Aggregation Machinery (BAM) Scheme, the Development of Pipeline Infrastructure (DPI) Scheme and Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for CBG plants under the National Bioenergy Programme.

Together, these initiatives have enabled the commissioning of over 200 CBG plants, established production and offtake systems, strengthened the organic manure value chain and demonstrated the potential of CBG across feedstocks and geographies.

GOBARdhan now takes this progress to the next level. Administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the scheme creates one integrated platform across the entire CBG value chain. This will enable faster implementation, stronger project economics and greater certainty for investors, lenders and developers.

Opportunity For India

India’s demand for natural gas is expanding across transport, households, industry and commercial sectors. CBG can meet a growing share of this demand through domestic renewable production, strengthening energy resilience and reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. CBG is chemically equivalent to natural gas and can be seamlessly integrated into the existing gas ecosystem. It therefore combines the benefits of a renewable fuel with the reach and utility of India’s expanding gas infrastructure.

Each CBG plant also creates a local economy around agricultural residue, cattle dung and other organic resources. It generates opportunities in feedstock supply, transportation, plant operations and organic manure production, while supporting cleaner waste management and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Six Growth Engines Under GOBARdhan

Assured CBG Offtake: GOBARdhan establishes a dedicated CBG Offtake Assurance framework to provide a reliable and predictable market for producers. Procurement by City Gas Distribution entities will support achievement of the notified CBG Obligation trajectory of 3 percent in FY 2026-27, 4 percent in FY 2027-28 and 5 percent from FY 2028-29 onwards in the CNG (Transport) and PNG (Domestic) segments.