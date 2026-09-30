ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Clears Higher Rabi MSP, Green Energy Corridor

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared a slew of measures spanning agriculture, clean energy and urban mobility, including higher MSP for all mandated Rabi crops for 2027-28, Rs 1.86 lakh crore Green Energy Corridor-III (GEC-III) and a Rs 1,789.52-crore Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Modi, approved an increase in MSP for all mandated Rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season.

Safflower has received the highest absolute increase of Rs 675 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 413 per quintal. The MSP for lentil (masur) has been raised by Rs 390 per quintal, while barley will get an increase of Rs 136 per quintal. The MSP for gram has been increased by Rs 83 per quintal and wheat by Rs 25 per quintal.

“The revised MSPs are aimed at ensuring remunerative prices for growers and encouraging crop diversification, particularly towards pulses and oilseeds,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He said that the decision is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement that MSP should be fixed at a level of at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.

Among the mandated Rabi crops, the expected margin over the all-India weighted average cost of production is 106 per cent for wheat, 96 per cent for rapeseed and mustard, 92 per cent for lentil, 59 per cent for gram, 58 per cent for barley and 50 per cent for safflower.

The government has also highlighted the increase in procurement and MSP payments over the past decade. Wheat procurement during 2014-15 to 2025-26 stood at 3,715 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), compared with 2,254 LMT during 2004-05 to 2013-14.

Similarly, procurement of the six Rabi crops increased to 3,921 LMT during 2014-15 to 2025-26 from 2,302 LMT in the earlier decade.

Green Energy Corridor-III

The Union Cabinet also approved the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme, designed to strengthen India’s Intra-State Transmission System and facilitate evacuation of up to 135 GW of renewable energy across States and Union Territories.

According to Vaishnaw, the scheme has a total project outlay of Rs 1,86,405 crore and is targeted for completion by 2032-33. Of this, Rs 1,36,378 crore has been earmarked for development of Intra-State Transmission Systems.

The Centre will provide Central Financial Support of Rs 54,082 crore. The government said the financial assistance would help offset intra-state transmission charges and keep power costs under control.

“Greenfield transmission projects under the scheme will be implemented through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding, while brownfield upgrades and network strengthening will be undertaken on a Cost Plus Basis (CPM). State Transmission Utilities will serve as the overall implementing agencies,” the minister said.

A key component of GEC-III is the deployment of 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), involving an allocation of Rs 50,000 crore.