ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Approves Setting Up J&K High Court Bench In Ladakh

“The Govt is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards,” he said.

In a post on X, Shah said that setting up the bench in Ladakh will “significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to”.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh, union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday.

Expressing “sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks” to PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena said that establishing a High Court bench in Ladakh “not only ensures speedy justice but reaffirms the government's unwavering commitment to the all-round development of Ladakh and fulfilling the long-standing collective aspirations of its people”.

The nomenclature of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir under the erstwhile J&K state changed to “Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh” following the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019.

On July 16, 2021, the “long-winding and cumbersome” nomenclature was changed to ‘High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh’ through an order (Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2021) by then President Ramnath Kovind.

“The present nomenclature is found to be rather long-winding and cumbersome. The said nomenclature may be substituted as High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which besides being convenient would also be in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common High Courts, namely, Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has jurisdiction over the states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh,” read the order.