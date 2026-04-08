ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 41,534 Crore Nutrient Based Subsidy For Kharif Season 2026

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates worth Rs 41,534 crore for KHARIF Season, 2026 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers. The Kharif season stretches from April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026.

Speaking at the cabinet briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for our 'Annadatas' and farmer brothers, a complete subsidy programme worth Rs 41,534 crore has been approved today for farmers for the Kharif season.

The tentative budgetary requirement for the Kharif season 2026 is approximately Rs 4,317 crore more than the budgetary requirement for the Kharif 2025 season, which was Rs 37,216.15 crore.

The Nutrient Based Subsidy for the Kharif season will ensure availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices. It will also help in the rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers.

"The subsidy on P&K fertilizers including DAP and NPKS grades will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2026 to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices," the Union Minister informed.

Notably, the government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilizers including DAP to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by NBS Scheme April 1, 2010. In accordance with its farmer friendly approach, the Government is committed to ensure the availability of P&K fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices.