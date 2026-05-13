ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Approves Kharif MSP Hike, Lignite Gasification, Nagpur Airport Lease, New Gujarat Semi High-Speed Rail

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved four major projects including increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for marketing season 2026-27.

Briefing the media, Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said the government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for marketing season 2026-27, to ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

MSP Hike For Kharif Crops

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sunflower seed (Rs 622 per quintal), followed by cotton (Rs 557 per quintal), niger seed (Rs 515 per quintal) and sesamum (Rs 500 per quintal).

"MSP includes all paid out costs, such as those incurred on account of hired human/bullock/machine labour, rent paid for leased land, expenses incurred on use of material inputs like seeds, fertilisers, manures, irrigation charges, depreciation on implements and farm buildings, interest on working capital, diesel/electricity for operation of pump sets, miscellaneous expenses and imputed value of family labour," he said.

This MSP hike is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement, of fixing the MSP at a level that is at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. For farmers, the expected margin over cost of production is estimated to be highest in case of moong (61 per cent) followed by bajra (56 per cent), maize (56 per cent) and toor/arhar (54 per cent). For the rest, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated at 50 per cent.

In recent years, the government has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses, oilseeds, and nutri-cereals (shree anna), by offering a higher MSP for these crops, the minister added.

Lignite Gasification Scheme

In the second decision, the Union Cabinet approved a scheme for the promotion of surface coal/lignite gasification projects, with a financial outlay of Rs 37,500 crore.