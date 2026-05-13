Union Cabinet Approves Kharif MSP Hike, Lignite Gasification, Nagpur Airport Lease, New Gujarat Semi High-Speed Rail
The highest recommended MSP hike over 2025 is for sunflower seed, followed by cotton, niger seed and sesamum, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved four major projects including increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for marketing season 2026-27.
Briefing the media, Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said the government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for marketing season 2026-27, to ensure remunerative prices to farmers.
MSP Hike For Kharif Crops
The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sunflower seed (Rs 622 per quintal), followed by cotton (Rs 557 per quintal), niger seed (Rs 515 per quintal) and sesamum (Rs 500 per quintal).
"MSP includes all paid out costs, such as those incurred on account of hired human/bullock/machine labour, rent paid for leased land, expenses incurred on use of material inputs like seeds, fertilisers, manures, irrigation charges, depreciation on implements and farm buildings, interest on working capital, diesel/electricity for operation of pump sets, miscellaneous expenses and imputed value of family labour," he said.
This MSP hike is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement, of fixing the MSP at a level that is at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. For farmers, the expected margin over cost of production is estimated to be highest in case of moong (61 per cent) followed by bajra (56 per cent), maize (56 per cent) and toor/arhar (54 per cent). For the rest, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated at 50 per cent.
In recent years, the government has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses, oilseeds, and nutri-cereals (shree anna), by offering a higher MSP for these crops, the minister added.
Lignite Gasification Scheme
In the second decision, the Union Cabinet approved a scheme for the promotion of surface coal/lignite gasification projects, with a financial outlay of Rs 37,500 crore.
The minister said the scheme marks a major step towards accelerating India’s coal/lignite gasification programme, advancing the national target of gasifying 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal by 2030, strengthening energy security and reducing dependence on imports of products like LNG (50+ per cent imported), urea (~20 per cent imported), ammonia (~100 per cent imported), and methanol (~80–90 per cent imported).
"In a significant reform, the government has also extended coal linkage tenure up to 30 years under the “Production of Syngas Leading to Coal Gasification” sub-sector, in the Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) linkage auction framework, providing long-term policy certainty for investment in coal gasification projects," he mentioned.
Extension Of Nagpur Airport Lease
In the third decision, Union Cabinet also approved the Extension of Lease Period of the Airports Authority of India (AAI)’s land leased to MIL (MIHAN India Limited) beyond August 6, 2039, so as to enable MIL to license Nagpur Airport to the Concessionaire, viz. GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited (GNIAL) for 30 years since Commercial Operation Date (COD).
The Ministry said this marks a major milestone in Nagpur airport’s journey to becoming a regional aviation hub under the Multimodal International cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) project.
In 2009, MIL was formed as a joint venture company (JVC) by AAI and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd. (MADC), with equity structure of 49:51, respectively. Though AAI's airport assets were transferred to MIL in 2009 for airport operation, the lease deed got delayed due to land demarcation issues. Now, AAI land has been leased to MIL up to August 6, 2039.
Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Rail Line
In the fourth decision, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Line project of Ministry of Railways with total cost of approximately Rs 20,667 crore. It will be the Indian Railways' first semi high-speed project with indigenous technology.
He said the project section will provide faster connectivity between Ahmedabad, Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), the upcoming Dholera Airport and Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC). Connecting Ahmedabad with Dholera will cut down passenger travel time, enabling comfortable daily commute and same‑day return trips.