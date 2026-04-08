ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Approves Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during a Cabinet briefing, at National Media Centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Jaipur Metro Phase-2, a transformative 41 km long North–South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, comprising 36 stations, at a total project cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore.

Informing about the project, Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said the project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture of the Central government and the Rajasthan government.

The Phase-2 corridor will provide seamless connectivity to major activity nodes such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar, he added. It includes underground stations in the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems, ensuring a unified and continuous metro network across the city.

At present, Jaipur Metro Phase-1 records an average daily ridership of around 60,000 passengers on the shorter but critical 11.64 km corridor. With the commissioning of Phase-2, the metro network is expected to witness a manifold increase in ridership, substantially enhancing the share of public transport in Jaipur and reducing dependence on private vehicles.