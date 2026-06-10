ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Applauds, Passes Resolution Honouring PM Modi After Record-Breaking Tenure Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation from the Union Ministers during a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi. ( X@BJP4India )

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 continuous days in office.

Cabinet Ministers also gave Modi a standing ovation to mark the milestone, which came as he surpassed the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The resolution was adopted during a Cabinet meeting in the national capital, where ministers hailed Modi's achievement and recognised his record-breaking tenure.

With 4,399 consecutive days in office, Modi has become the longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. The milestone comes as the NDA government completes 12 years in office.