Union Cabinet Applauds, Passes Resolution Honouring PM Modi After Record-Breaking Tenure Milestone
The Union Cabinet passed a resolution and gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a standing ovation after he completed 4,399 days in office.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 continuous days in office.
Cabinet Ministers also gave Modi a standing ovation to mark the milestone, which came as he surpassed the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
The resolution was adopted during a Cabinet meeting in the national capital, where ministers hailed Modi's achievement and recognised his record-breaking tenure.
A moment of pride for the nation. 🇮🇳— BJP (@BJP4India) June 10, 2026
The Union Cabinet congratulated PM Shri @narendramodi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms through a special resolution.
Cabinet colleagues rose for a standing ovation, honouring his leadership,… pic.twitter.com/h5vjo3ia6N
With 4,399 consecutive days in office, Modi has become the longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. The milestone comes as the NDA government completes 12 years in office.
Three Consecutive Terms In Office
Modi first took oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after leading the BJP to a decisive Lok Sabha victory. He returned to office with a larger mandate in 2019 and secured a third consecutive term in June 2024. With his uninterrupted tenure, he has surpassed Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days after the first general election.
Over the past 12 years, the government has overseen several large-scale infrastructure and development projects, including the new Parliament building, Central Vista redevelopment, Kartavya Path, Vande Bharat trains, the Statue of Unity, INS Vikrant, the Kashmir rail link, Noida International Airport, Namo Bharat RRTS and the Ganga Expressway.
NDA Meeting Marks Milestone
The Cabinet resolution coincided with a key NDA meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to mark both the government's 12-year journey and Modi's tenure milestone.
Senior BJP leaders, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and representatives of NDA allies were expected to participate in the gathering.
The meeting was slated to review the government's achievements, discuss governance priorities and development initiatives, and outline the alliance's roadmap for the future.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the senior leaders expected to attend.
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