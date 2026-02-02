Union Budget Charts AI-Led, Science-Driven Roadmap For India’s Next 25 Years: Jitendra Singh
The Minister described he budget as inherently futuristic, rooted in a clear and sequential vision where reforms are powered by cutting-edge technologies.
Published : February 2, 2026
New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 marks a decisive shift towards technology-driven, AI-integrated structural reforms that will shape India’s development trajectory over the next quarter century, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh here on Tuesday.
Addressing media after a post-Budget interaction organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Singh described the Budget as "inherently futuristic, rooted in a clear and sequential vision where structural reforms are increasingly powered by cutting-edge technologies, and cutting-edge technologies themselves are driven by artificial intelligence". He noted that while the full impact of the Budget may take time to be appreciated, "it lays down a forward-looking framework that integrates research, manufacturing, and deployment into a single mission-oriented approach".
“The Budget reflects a long-term vision. It is not meant to be assessed only through immediate gains or losses, but through how it prepares India for the future,” the Minister said, adding informed stakeholders, including the media, have a responsibility to communicate its long-term benefits to citizens.
'Relief for the middle class through lower health costs'
Responding to questions on whether the Budget adequately addresses middle class' concerns, Dr Singh said its true impact lies not in short-term income calculations but in sustained relief from rising healthcare and living costs. He pointed towards large-scale investments in biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics, vaccines, and gene-based therapies, which he said would significantly reduce the financial burden on families affected by chronic illnesses.
Highlighting India’s mounting health challenges, the Minister said the country currently has over 11–12 crore diabetics and nearly 14 crore pre-diabetics, alongside a rapidly increasing cancer burden that could touch two million cases annually by 2030. “Affordable drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics, backed by domestic biomanufacturing, will be a major social and economic support, particularly for the middle class and vulnerable sections,” he said.
Biopharma Shakti and the upcoming bio-revolution
A key pillar of the Budget, according to Dr Singh, is the Rs 10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti initiative. He said India has already emerged as a global bio-manufacturing hub, ranking among the leading bio-economies globally and within the Indo-Pacific region. The new outlay, he said, will further strengthen capabilities across biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, medical devices, and gene-based technologies.
Describing biotechnology as the next major industrial driver, the Minister compared its future impact to the role played by information technology in previous decades. “The next industrial revolution will be a bio-revolution,” he said, noting that it would extend beyond healthcare to areas such as recycling, regeneration, circular economy models, and advanced life-science innovations.
Focus on mental health and traditional medicine
Dr Singh said the Budget addresses non-communicable diseases and mental health, areas that were neglected in earlier decades. He announced the establishment of new super-speciality academic and clinical institutes for mental health in North India, aimed at ensuring wider and more equitable access to care.
The Budget also proposes new institutes of Ayurveda and pharmaceutical education. According to the Minister, these initiatives will strengthen traditional systems of medicine while integrating them with modern research, evidence-based practices, and contemporary healthcare delivery.
Nuclear energy, critical minerals and geospatial reforms
On the energy front, Dr Singh highlighted the extension of customs duty exemptions on imported components for nuclear power plants till 2035. He said the move would improve project efficiency and attract credible domestic and international investment, while aligning with recent reforms that encourage greater private sector participation in the nuclear ecosystem.
The Minister also referred to the development of rare earth corridors and critical mineral initiatives, calling them essential for clean energy technologies, electronics manufacturing, and strategic industries. These measures, he said, would help reduce import dependence and enhance India’s industrial resilience.
Calling the National Geospatial Mission a foundational reform, Dr Singh said it would play a decisive role in planned urbanisation, infrastructure design, and land management, especially as India experiences rapid rural-to-urban migration. Implemented through the PM Gati Shakti platform, the Mission will enable evidence-based planning using satellites, drones, and advanced mapping technologies.
Climate action, AI in agriculture, and inclusivity
The Budget’s Rs 20,000 crore allocation for Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) was described by Dr Singh as a critical step towards industrial decarbonisation, circular economy practices, and environmental sustainability. He also announced structured deployment of AI in agriculture, aimed at boosting productivity while safeguarding farmers from potential unintended consequences of technology adoption.
Emphasising inclusivity, the Minister said the Budget includes measures that directly benefit the poorest sections, including improved healthcare access, affordable medicines, district-level cancer care facilities, women-led entrepreneurship programmes, and livelihood generation through science-based interventions.
Strong push for science infrastructure
Senior officials from science departments echoed the Minister’s assessment of the Budget’s focus on technology and innovation. Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Prof Abhay Karandikar, said the emphasis on science was evident from the repeated mention of “technology” in the Finance Minister’s speech.
He announced the creation of two mega science R&D infrastructure facilities—a 30-metre National Large Optical Telescope and a National Large Solar Telescope near Pangong Lake. These facilities, he said, would complement India’s space and solar missions and significantly enhance global scientific collaboration.
Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, said the Biopharma Shakti programme builds on the success of the National Biopharma Mission and aims to accelerate the translation of research into manufacturing. The initiative, he said, would strengthen industry-academia partnerships, shared infrastructure, clinical trial networks, and vaccine development, while also integrating biotechnology-based carbon utilisation technologies.
Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr M Ravichandran, outlined Budget initiatives under the Blue Economy, including expansion of national waterways, coastal tourism, offshore and deep-sea fisheries, and sustainable shipping. He said new policies permitting fishing beyond territorial waters and in high seas would unlock economic opportunities while maintaining environmental responsibility.
Director General of CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi, said CSIR would play a central role across multiple Budget initiatives, including CCUS, semiconductors, critical minerals, rare earth magnets, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing. She added that CSIR laboratories have been designated as centres of excellence for critical metals and minerals, aligning national research capabilities with industrial and strategic needs.
Concluding the interaction, Dr Singh said the Budget reflects a mission-oriented approach where research, manufacturing, and deployment move together. He said the science-led reforms announced alongside the Budget underscore India’s readiness to compete in technology-intensive global sectors, while ensuring that growth remains inclusive, sustainable, and citizen-centric.
