Union Budget Charts AI-Led, Science-Driven Roadmap For India’s Next 25 Years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 marks a decisive shift towards technology-driven, AI-integrated structural reforms that will shape India’s development trajectory over the next quarter century, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh here on Tuesday.

Addressing media after a post-Budget interaction organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Singh described the Budget as "inherently futuristic, rooted in a clear and sequential vision where structural reforms are increasingly powered by cutting-edge technologies, and cutting-edge technologies themselves are driven by artificial intelligence". He noted that while the full impact of the Budget may take time to be appreciated, "it lays down a forward-looking framework that integrates research, manufacturing, and deployment into a single mission-oriented approach".

“The Budget reflects a long-term vision. It is not meant to be assessed only through immediate gains or losses, but through how it prepares India for the future,” the Minister said, adding informed stakeholders, including the media, have a responsibility to communicate its long-term benefits to citizens.

'Relief for the middle class through lower health costs'

Responding to questions on whether the Budget adequately addresses middle class' concerns, Dr Singh said its true impact lies not in short-term income calculations but in sustained relief from rising healthcare and living costs. He pointed towards large-scale investments in biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics, vaccines, and gene-based therapies, which he said would significantly reduce the financial burden on families affected by chronic illnesses.

Highlighting India’s mounting health challenges, the Minister said the country currently has over 11–12 crore diabetics and nearly 14 crore pre-diabetics, alongside a rapidly increasing cancer burden that could touch two million cases annually by 2030. “Affordable drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics, backed by domestic biomanufacturing, will be a major social and economic support, particularly for the middle class and vulnerable sections,” he said.

Biopharma Shakti and the upcoming bio-revolution

A key pillar of the Budget, according to Dr Singh, is the Rs 10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti initiative. He said India has already emerged as a global bio-manufacturing hub, ranking among the leading bio-economies globally and within the Indo-Pacific region. The new outlay, he said, will further strengthen capabilities across biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, medical devices, and gene-based technologies.

Describing biotechnology as the next major industrial driver, the Minister compared its future impact to the role played by information technology in previous decades. “The next industrial revolution will be a bio-revolution,” he said, noting that it would extend beyond healthcare to areas such as recycling, regeneration, circular economy models, and advanced life-science innovations.

Focus on mental health and traditional medicine

Dr Singh said the Budget addresses non-communicable diseases and mental health, areas that were neglected in earlier decades. He announced the establishment of new super-speciality academic and clinical institutes for mental health in North India, aimed at ensuring wider and more equitable access to care.

The Budget also proposes new institutes of Ayurveda and pharmaceutical education. According to the Minister, these initiatives will strengthen traditional systems of medicine while integrating them with modern research, evidence-based practices, and contemporary healthcare delivery.

Nuclear energy, critical minerals and geospatial reforms