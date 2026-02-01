ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026 | Nirmala Sitharaman Opts For Kanchipuram Silk Saree Today - A Look Back At Her Budget Attire Over The Years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a purple Kattam Kancheevaram Silk saree to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget today (Sunday, Feb. 1 2026). The saree, featuring a checked pattern with a dark border and subtle gold accents, reflects the rich weaving tradition of Tamil Nadu.

She paired the saree with a light yellow blouse and a dark shawl, keeping the overall look formal. The choice of a Kancheevaram saree once again highlighted India's handloom heritage on one of the most important days in Parliament. She also carried the traditional 'Bahi-Khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it.

On Budget Day, Sitharaman is usually seen in simple handloom sarees with minimal jewellery. There are no bold fashion statements or dramatic changes. Over time, this consistency has become noticeable. Handloom and traditional fabrics represent small producers, artisans and local industries, sectors that frequently feature in discussions around growth, employement and rural livelihoods. While the saree itself does not make a political statement, it reflects an economy rooted in grassroots work.

Over the years, her Budget Day sarees have ranged from simple, understated designs to ones featuring intricate weaves and patterns, each chosen with care to make a statement. Her sarees are often carefully selected to send a message, whether it is the colour symbolising hope, growth or the choice of handloom that supports local artisans.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day Sarees: A Look Back

Combo of file images shows Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Union Budget in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (Interim Budget), 2025 and Union Budget 2025-26 (PTI)

2025 - Madhubani Art Saree

2025 - Madhubani Art Saree (IANS)

Sitharaman's Budget Day saree showcased traditional Madhubani painting from Bihar, reflecting the intricate craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage of the region.

2024 Interim Budget - Royal Blue Silk Saree