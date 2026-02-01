Union Budget 2026 | Nirmala Sitharaman Opts For Kanchipuram Silk Saree Today - A Look Back At Her Budget Attire Over The Years
From Mangalgiri to Kanchipuram and Madhubani, Sitharaman's sarees reflect India's textile heritage, supporting artisans on Budget Day.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST|
Updated : February 1, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a purple Kattam Kancheevaram Silk saree to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget today (Sunday, Feb. 1 2026). The saree, featuring a checked pattern with a dark border and subtle gold accents, reflects the rich weaving tradition of Tamil Nadu.
She paired the saree with a light yellow blouse and a dark shawl, keeping the overall look formal. The choice of a Kancheevaram saree once again highlighted India's handloom heritage on one of the most important days in Parliament. She also carried the traditional 'Bahi-Khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it.
On Budget Day, Sitharaman is usually seen in simple handloom sarees with minimal jewellery. There are no bold fashion statements or dramatic changes. Over time, this consistency has become noticeable. Handloom and traditional fabrics represent small producers, artisans and local industries, sectors that frequently feature in discussions around growth, employement and rural livelihoods. While the saree itself does not make a political statement, it reflects an economy rooted in grassroots work.
Over the years, her Budget Day sarees have ranged from simple, understated designs to ones featuring intricate weaves and patterns, each chosen with care to make a statement. Her sarees are often carefully selected to send a message, whether it is the colour symbolising hope, growth or the choice of handloom that supports local artisans.
Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day Sarees: A Look Back
2025 - Madhubani Art Saree
Sitharaman's Budget Day saree showcased traditional Madhubani painting from Bihar, reflecting the intricate craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage of the region.
2024 Interim Budget - Royal Blue Silk Saree
The Finance Minister opted for a striking royal blue silk saree with intricate Zari work, symbolising wisdom, confidence, and stability during a year of economic transition.
2024 - Off-White Silk Saree
For the main 2024 Budget, she wore an elegant off-white saree with a purple border and golden motifs, exuding simplicity and regal grace.
2023 - Vermillion Red Banarasi Silk Saree
Sitharaman donned a red Banarasi Silk saree featuring a black and gold temple border, symbolising love and courage.
2022 - Rusty Brown Bomkai Saree
For the 2022 Budget, she chose a simple rusty brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing, reflecting resilience and warmth through its earthy tones.
2021 - Red Pochampally Silk Saree
Sitharaman wore a crisp red Pochampally silk saree from Telangana with off-white detailing and a gold border.
2020- Yellow-Gold Silk Saree
She embraced a bright yellow-gold silk saree with a contrasting blue border, symbolising prosperity and optimism.
2019 - Warm Pink Mangalgiri Saree
In her first Budget as India's Finance Minister, Sitharaman wore a warm pink Mangalgiri saree with a bold border. She paired it with minimal jewellery and carried her documents in a traditional Bahi Khata instead of a briefcase.