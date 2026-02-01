Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her Record 9th Consecutive Budget In Parliament Today
One of the major expectations from Budget 2026 is continued push for capital expenditure, particularly in infrastructure sectors like roads, railways, housing and urban development.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, 2026 in the Parliament, outlining the government's fiscal and economic priorities for the upcoming financial year at a time when domestic growth has remained steady despite global uncertainty.
On Sunday, Sitharaman will make history as the first to deliver most budgets consecutively in independent India as she moves closer to the record of 10 budgets presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who had delivered budgets in two tenures between 1959 and 1969. While Desai holds the record for presenting the highest number of budgets overall, Sitharaman will continue to hold the distinction of presenting the most budgets on the trot.
Former finance ministers P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee had presented nine and eight budgets respectively, under different Prime Ministers. Sitharaman was appointed India's first full-time woman finance minister in 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term. She retained the finance portfolio after Modi came back to power for a third term in 2024. So far, she has presented eight straight budgets, including an interim budget in February 2024.
The 2026 Union Budget, which is the third full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government's third term, will be presented against the backdrop of an estimated 7.4 percent economic growth rate and a volatile global geopolitical environment.
Financial experts have predicted a revamp of customs duty regime, rationalisation of TDS categories, clarity on new Income Tax Act, and a plethora of schemes to further boost the Indian economy. This apart, higher defence spendings, support for MSMEs, incentives for critical minerals, and devolution of taxes to states are also expected.
Key Expectations:
- With the new and simplified Income Tax Act, 2025, coming into effect from April 1, the industry expects the Budget to outline transition provisions, rules and FAQ for better understanding.
- Some incentives, like hike in standard deduction, to further encourage individuals to shift to new income tax regime which offers low tax rates but no exemptions, from the old regime with plethora of exemptions and deductions.
- Rationalisation of TDS categories into fewer rates, slabs.
- Overhaul of customs regime may include fewer rates, amnesty scheme to unlock Rs 1.53 lakh crore stuck in disputes, and procedural simplification to boost ease of doing business.
- Focus on reducing debt-to-GDP ratio from the 2026-27 fiscal year.
- Higher allocation for defence expenditure in view of rising geopolitical tensions.
- Outlay for Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme under which cost will be shared between the Centre and states in 60:40 ratio.
- Provision for 8th Pay Commission which will be expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026.
- Devolution of taxes to the states in line with the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.
- Incentive for MSMEs, and tariff sensitive sectors, like gems and jewellery, ready made garments and leather.
- Funding for exploration and processing of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and rare earth magnets.
Over the last few budgets, the Centre has steadily increased capital expenditure, which crossed Rs 11 lakh crore in the previous budget, with a focus on roads, railways, housing and logistics. For salaried taxpayers and the middle class, the budget is being closely watched for any changes in income tax norms. Defence expenditure, which crossed Rs six lakh crore in recent budgets, is another area that is under watch.
It is worth mentioning here that several traditions around the Budget have evolved over the years. While the Budget was earlier presented at 5 PM on the last working day of February, the timing was changed to 11 AM in 1999. Since 2017, budget has been presented on the first day of February every year to allow sufficient time for its implementation. Accordingly, following the Parliamentary convention, Finance Minister Sitharaman this time will present 'paperless' Budget for 2026-27 on a Sunday.
Preparations for budget presentation are in final leg with the support of a team of senior officials of the Finance Ministry. For Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, the budget's chief architect who is also the first woman IAS officer to lead the Department of Economic Affairs, this will be the first Budget as secretary. While Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava is responsible for tax proposals, including direct and indirect taxes, Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam is overseeing government spending, subsidies and fiscal discipline. Other senior officials include Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla, Department of Public Enterprises Secretary K Moses Chalai and Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.
Once the budget is presented, it will be debated in the Parliament, followed by the passage of Finance Bill, setting the economic roadmap for the next financial year.