ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her Record 9th Consecutive Budget In Parliament Today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, 2026 in the Parliament, outlining the government's fiscal and economic priorities for the upcoming financial year at a time when domestic growth has remained steady despite global uncertainty.

On Sunday, Sitharaman will make history as the first to deliver most budgets consecutively in independent India as she moves closer to the record of 10 budgets presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who had delivered budgets in two tenures between 1959 and 1969. While Desai holds the record for presenting the highest number of budgets overall, Sitharaman will continue to hold the distinction of presenting the most budgets on the trot.

Former finance ministers P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee had presented nine and eight budgets respectively, under different Prime Ministers. Sitharaman was appointed India's first full-time woman finance minister in 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term. She retained the finance portfolio after Modi came back to power for a third term in 2024. So far, she has presented eight straight budgets, including an interim budget in February 2024.

The 2026 Union Budget, which is the third full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government's third term, will be presented against the backdrop of an estimated 7.4 percent economic growth rate and a volatile global geopolitical environment.

Financial experts have predicted a revamp of customs duty regime, rationalisation of TDS categories, clarity on new Income Tax Act, and a plethora of schemes to further boost the Indian economy. This apart, higher defence spendings, support for MSMEs, incentives for critical minerals, and devolution of taxes to states are also expected.