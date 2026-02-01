ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026: Tourism Sector Eyes Policy Signals For Next Phase Of Growth

As the Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today (February 1), the travel, tourism and hospitality sector is keenly watching policy signals that may mould its next phase of growth.

Going beyond short-term incentives, stakeholders are vouching for structural reforms like continued government support, infrastructure status, GST rationalisation, easier access to finance for MSMEs, and improved connectivity that will position the sector as a core economic growth engine.

The sector has been one of the major contributors to economic recovery, regional development and employment generation. Now, it requires structural and strategic reforms to transition from being described largely as a service industry to a key growth driver, led by infrastructure.

With soaring domestic travel and steady recovery of international interest, stakeholders are of the view that the upcoming Budget presents a significant opportunity to address the long-standing fiscal-regulatory gaps and boost India’s potential as a global tourism destination.

Emphasising tourism as a driver of employment-led growth, Sitharaman had said in her 2025 Budget speech that the top 50 tourist destinations in the country would be developed in partnership with states in a "challenge mode".

She had also unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, skill development and ease of travel.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Tourism was allocated a significant amount for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with a focus on enhancing tourism infrastructure, promoting domestic and international travel, and ensuring the safety of tourists, particularly women. At Rs 2,541.06 crore, the total allocation marked a substantial increase from the revised estimate of Rs 850.36 crore in 2024-2025.

The Centre had proposed promoting homestays by facilitating Mudra loans and improving connectivity to tourist spots to enhance accessibility.

“The state governments will be responsible for providing land to build essential infrastructure. To further boost tourism, hotels in the key destinations will be included in the harmonised infrastructure list, ensuring better access to financing and development support,” Sitharaman had said.