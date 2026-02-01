Union Budget 2026: Tourism Sector Eyes Policy Signals For Next Phase Of Growth
Stakeholders expect structural reforms in the sector to position it as a core engine of economic growth.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST
As the Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today (February 1), the travel, tourism and hospitality sector is keenly watching policy signals that may mould its next phase of growth.
Going beyond short-term incentives, stakeholders are vouching for structural reforms like continued government support, infrastructure status, GST rationalisation, easier access to finance for MSMEs, and improved connectivity that will position the sector as a core economic growth engine.
The sector has been one of the major contributors to economic recovery, regional development and employment generation. Now, it requires structural and strategic reforms to transition from being described largely as a service industry to a key growth driver, led by infrastructure.
With soaring domestic travel and steady recovery of international interest, stakeholders are of the view that the upcoming Budget presents a significant opportunity to address the long-standing fiscal-regulatory gaps and boost India’s potential as a global tourism destination.
Emphasising tourism as a driver of employment-led growth, Sitharaman had said in her 2025 Budget speech that the top 50 tourist destinations in the country would be developed in partnership with states in a "challenge mode".
She had also unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, skill development and ease of travel.
For this purpose, the Ministry of Tourism was allocated a significant amount for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with a focus on enhancing tourism infrastructure, promoting domestic and international travel, and ensuring the safety of tourists, particularly women. At Rs 2,541.06 crore, the total allocation marked a substantial increase from the revised estimate of Rs 850.36 crore in 2024-2025.
The Centre had proposed promoting homestays by facilitating Mudra loans and improving connectivity to tourist spots to enhance accessibility.
“The state governments will be responsible for providing land to build essential infrastructure. To further boost tourism, hotels in the key destinations will be included in the harmonised infrastructure list, ensuring better access to financing and development support,” Sitharaman had said.
“We will facilitate employment-led growth by organising intensive skill development programmes for our youth, including institutes of hospitality management,” she noted, outlining the broader roadmap.
It was also informed that states that demonstrate effective destination management — including maintaining tourist amenities, cleanliness, and marketing efforts — will receive performance-linked incentives.
To attract international visitors, the government proposed introducing streamlined e-visa facilities and visa fee waivers for select tourist groups.
Reaffirming the government’s focus on spiritual and heritage tourism, Sitharaman highlighted the special initiatives for sites associated with the life of Gautama Buddha.
The 'Heal in India' initiative for medical tourism was proposed to receive a boost through public-private partnerships (PPPs), capacity building, and relaxed visa norms.
A major portion of the last Budget for the tourism ministry was allocated to tourism infrastructure development, with Rs 1,900 crores earmarked for the Integrated Development of Tourism Circuits under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, which focuses on creating theme-based tourist circuits across the country, emphasising high-value, competitive, and sustainable tourism.
The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme to develop pilgrimage and heritage sites also received substantial funding to enrich spiritual and cultural tourism experiences.
The Centre had prioritised promotion and publicity, allocating funds for both domestic and international campaigns. Efforts to promote India's diverse tourist destinations, with a special focus on the Northeast region and Jammu and Kashmir, were mentioned.
The tourism ministry plans to position India as a premier tourist destination through targeted marketing campaigns in key markets such as Spain, China, and France. The establishment of representative offices in the new markets is also part of the strategy to attract more international tourists.
