ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026-27: Slight Rise In MEA Outlay Masks Cuts To Bangladesh Aid, Chabahar Omission

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday has marginally increased the allocation for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the previous fiscal year’s revised estimates, but the fine print tells a more complicated story.

Even as overall funding has inched up, India has pared back development assistance to Bangladesh and made no provision at all for the Chabahar port in Iran, reflecting how fiscal restraint may be reshaping India’s diplomatic footprint.

The budgetary allocation for the External Affairs Ministry this year is ₹22,118.97 crore which is slightly higher than the revised estimates of ₹21,742.74 crore in fiscal 2025-26. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Sitharaman for presenting a budget which he described as “reform express”-oriented.

“Congratulate Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for presenting a budget with the message that the #ReformExpress rolls on,” Jaishankar posted on his X handle. “As we enter the second quarter of this Century, these budget proposals will be crucial to shaping our prospects.”

This time, the budgetary allocation under the head ‘Aid to Countries’ is slightly higher compared to the 2025-26 Budget. The amount allocated under this head in the Union Budget 2026-27 is ₹5,685.56 crore compared to the budgetary allocation of ₹5,483 crore in the last financial year. This head provides for India’s multilateral and bilateral aid and assistance programmes to neighbouring and other developing countries. This assistance is provided to immediate neighbouring countries and also to the countries of Africa, Central Asia, South Asia and Latin America. It also caters for aid for disaster relief and humanitarian aid.

Despite an increase in funds under the ‘Aid to Countries’ head, there has been a drastic cut in developmental aid to Bangladesh reflecting the strained diplomatic ties between New Dehi and Dhaka. Aid to Bangladesh has been slashed by half to ₹60 crore from ₹120 crore last fiscal. Ever since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister in August 2024 and installation of an interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus, there has been a series of attacks on minorities, mainly Hindus, in that country by Islamist fundamentalists. India has been consistently voicing its concerns over these attacks and has held the view that the interim government has not taken any action against the perpetrators of these crimes. All developmental work of India in Bangladesh has come to a halt because of the situation in that country.

Another interesting feature is that there has been no aid allocation at all for the Chabahar port in Iran of which India is a partner. Last fiscal, the budgetary allocation for Chabahar port was ₹100 crore.

The move comes even though India signed a 10-year agreement in 2024 to operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar, a project considered crucial for securing India’s access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while circumventing Pakistan. The funding pause also aligns with growing external pressure on India’s engagement with Iran, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25 percent tariff on countries trading with Tehran – undercutting earlier sanctions waivers and injecting fresh uncertainty into India’s involvement in the project and its wider regional connectivity ambitions.

Meanwhile, as usual, Bhutan is the biggest beneficiary under the head ‘Aid to Countries’. This time, the amount allocated for Bhutan is ₹2,288.56 crore, which is, higher than ₹2,150 crore allocated in fiscal 2023-24. Nepal is the second biggest beneficiary with an allocation of ₹800 crore, up from ₹700 crore last year.