Budget 2026: India's Road & Highways Set For Further Expansion
A total of Rs 2.87 lakh crore was allocated for the Ministry for 2025-26. This year, the allocation is likely to increase.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The roads and highways have witnessed a significant expansion over the last few years, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) raising its budgetary allocation by around 2.4 percent last year. The MoRTH may move in the same direction this year as well as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament today.
A total of Rs 2.87 lakh crore was allocated for the Ministry for 2025-26, compared to the outlay of Rs 2.80 lakh crore in 2024-25. This year, the allocation is likely to increase further to enable rapid expansion and upgradation of highways.
The allocation to the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was also increased from Rs 1,693,71 crore in FY 24 to Rs 1,878,03 crore in FY 25 and the allocation is likely to be raised in FY 26 as well.
Also, NHAI's total debt had been significantly reduced. At the beginning of FY 25, the debt was pegged at Rs 3.35 lakh crore and at the end of the fiscal, it stood at about Rs 2.76 lakh crore, marking an important achievement for the highway developer. To reduce NHAI's debt, the Budget for 2025-26 had not made any provision for borrowings by the NHAI for the next financial year. This may be maintained at the same level or increased marginally.
On January 6, the Union Finance Ministry announced the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) 2.0 under which 852 infrastructure projects, dominated by highways, are to be developed under the public-private partnership model with a cost of over Rs 17 trillion. The highest number of 108 projects with an estimated cost of over Rs 8.76 trillion will go to MoRTH.
Sustained expenditure commitments in this sector aim at accelerating projects, ensuring an overall growth.
