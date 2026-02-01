ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: India's Road & Highways Set For Further Expansion

New Delhi: The roads and highways have witnessed a significant expansion over the last few years, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) raising its budgetary allocation by around 2.4 percent last year. The MoRTH may move in the same direction this year as well as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament today.

A total of Rs 2.87 lakh crore was allocated for the Ministry for 2025-26, compared to the outlay of Rs 2.80 lakh crore in 2024-25. This year, the allocation is likely to increase further to enable rapid expansion and upgradation of highways.

The allocation to the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was also increased from Rs 1,693,71 crore in FY 24 to Rs 1,878,03 crore in FY 25 and the allocation is likely to be raised in FY 26 as well.