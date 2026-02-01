Union Budget 2026: What Is Expected In Petroleum and Natural Gas
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:12 AM IST
New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament today, one sector that assumes a lot of importance, especially because of the current geopolitical situation, is that of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
In the Union Budget 2025-26, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) was allocated Rs 19,326 crore, an increase of 11.28 per cent from the revised estimates of Rs 17,367 crore in FY24.
The Budget 2026 is expected to prioritise energy self-reliance, with a strong focus on increasing domestic oil and gas production to meet 2047 targets. Key expectations include a potential reduction in customs duty on LNG imports, the inclusion of natural gas under the GST regime, and increased investment in upstream exploration.
In the last budget, the key highlights included Rs 12,100 crore for LPG subsidies, Rs 5,876 crore for Strategic Oil Reserves, and Rs 250 crore for Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) infrastructure. The budget focused on expanding clean cooking access with 25 lakh new Ujjwala connections and boosting infrastructure for net-zero goals.
It is pertinent to mention that the MoPNG is responsible for exploration and production of oil and natural gas, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products, as well as their import, export and conservation.
Oil and gas continue to be critical inputs for India’s rapidly growing economy. During 2025, the Ministry, in a statement issued on 26 December, said that it pursued a comprehensive and multi-dimensional approach to ensure affordable energy access, enhance domestic production, strengthen infrastructure, promote cleaner fuels and reinforce national energy security.
"These initiatives are aligned with the overarching national priorities of Energy Access, Energy Efficiency, Energy Sustainability and Energy Security," the Ministry said. It added that ensuring universal access to clean cooking fuel remained a flagship priority.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the number of beneficiaries reached about 10.35 crore as on 1 December 2025. To clear pending applications and achieve saturation of LPG access, the Government approved the release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections during FY 2025-26.
