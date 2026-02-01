ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026: What Is Expected In Petroleum and Natural Gas

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament today, one sector that assumes a lot of importance, especially because of the current geopolitical situation, is that of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) was allocated Rs 19,326 crore, an increase of 11.28 per cent from the revised estimates of Rs 17,367 crore in FY24.

The Budget 2026 is expected to prioritise energy self-reliance, with a strong focus on increasing domestic oil and gas production to meet 2047 targets. Key expectations include a potential reduction in customs duty on LNG imports, the inclusion of natural gas under the GST regime, and increased investment in upstream exploration.

In the last budget, the key highlights included Rs 12,100 crore for LPG subsidies, Rs 5,876 crore for Strategic Oil Reserves, and Rs 250 crore for Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) infrastructure. The budget focused on expanding clean cooking access with 25 lakh new Ujjwala connections and boosting infrastructure for net-zero goals.