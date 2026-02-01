ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Without Economic Strategy, Without Economic Statesmanship: P Chidambaram On Union Budget 2026

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the Union Budget 2026-27, asserting that this a Budget without economic strategy and without economic statesmanship.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-2027 in the Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here, Chidambaram, who is the Rajya Sabha member, said, "Every pre-budget commentator and writer, and every student of economics, must be astonished by what he or she heard in the Finance Minister’s speech to Parliament today. I accept that a Budget is more than a statement of annual revenues and expenditure. In current circumstances, the Budget speech must lay out a narrative that addresses the major challenges outlined in the Economic Survey released a few days ago."

Asserting that he was not sure if the government and the Finance Minister had read the Economic Survey 2025-26, he said, "If they had, it appears they have decided to discard it completely, and fall back on their favourite pastime of throwing words, usually acronyms, at the people."

Citing at least 10 challenges including, "precarious" employment situation, especially youth unemployment, Chidambaram said, "None of this was addressed by the Finance Minister’s speech." He claimed that even by an accountant’s standards, it was a poor account of the management of the finances in 2025-26.

"Revenue receipts were short by Rs 78,086 crore, the total expenditure was short by Rs 1,00,503 crore. Revenue expenditure was short by Rs 75,168 crore, and capital expenditure was cut by Rs 1,44,376 crore (Centre Rs 25,335 crore and States Rs 1,19,041 crore). Not a word was said to explain this miserable performance. Actually, the Centre’s capital expenditure has fallen from 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2024-25 to 3.1 per cent in 2025-26," he said.