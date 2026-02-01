ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: In Historic Shift, Part B Of FM Sitharaman's Speech Poised To Take Centre Stage

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch, outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In a first, the government has overhauled the structure of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026 speech, with Part B of the Budget document likely to carry unprecedented detail and emphasis on economic direction and policy reforms and share the directional cues on growth priorities and the country’s emerging role in a shifting global economy.

The Union Budget is divided into two parts -- A and B. Part B is usually a shorter segment focused on tax proposals and select updates, while Part A carries most of the detailed policy announcements. With this year’s Budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman is likely to devote unprecedented detail to Part B, which is expected to serve not just as a tax policy outline but as a broader statement on India's economic direction.

According to officials, Part B will articulate both short-term priorities aimed at immediate economic stability and long-term objectives that will shape India's growth trajectory. The segment is also likely to present a roadmap to boost India's local strengths on the global stage, highlighting sectors where the country has competitive advantages, while projecting the surprise sectors.

Ahead of the Budget 2026-27 presentation today, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said this morning that it would align with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' 2047.

"Over the past 11 years, the Budgets presented under the leadership of the Prime Minister have reflected the aspirations of the people and have been aimed at taking the country forward. The Budget being presented today is aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he said.