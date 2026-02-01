ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 Minority Affairs Allocation: Shift Towards Infrastructure And Skill Development Expected

New Delhi: All eyes are on Parliament today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27. It will be interesting to see what the budget holds for the minorities.

Last year, Sitharaman allocated a total of Rs 3,350 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, which was Rs 166 crore more than the Rs 3,183 cr promised in the 2024-25 budget.

While the FY 2025-26 allocation saw a 5 per cent hike to Rs 3,350 Crore, the internal spending underwent significant changes. A major portion of the funds totalling Rs 1,913.98 cr was set aside for the 'Umbrella Programme for development of Minorities'.

This program mainly funds the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), prioritising the construction of schools, hostels and hospitals in areas where minority communities live. This was a massive increase from the FY24 budget, showing the government's focus on prioritising buildings and community facilities.