Budget 2026 Minority Affairs Allocation: Shift Towards Infrastructure And Skill Development Expected
In the last budget, Rs 1,913.98 cr was set aside for the 'Umbrella Programme for development of Minorities'.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST
New Delhi: All eyes are on Parliament today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27. It will be interesting to see what the budget holds for the minorities.
Last year, Sitharaman allocated a total of Rs 3,350 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, which was Rs 166 crore more than the Rs 3,183 cr promised in the 2024-25 budget.
While the FY 2025-26 allocation saw a 5 per cent hike to Rs 3,350 Crore, the internal spending underwent significant changes. A major portion of the funds totalling Rs 1,913.98 cr was set aside for the 'Umbrella Programme for development of Minorities'.
This program mainly funds the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), prioritising the construction of schools, hostels and hospitals in areas where minority communities live. This was a massive increase from the FY24 budget, showing the government's focus on prioritising buildings and community facilities.
The budget for the educational empowerment of minority students was set at Rs 678.03 crore last year. This was a sharp drop from the earlier years when the education budget was over Rs 1,500 crore.
Student bodies and community leaders are now looking toward today's budget announcements to see if the government will focus on providing scholarships while enhancing infrastructure.
Another important area is the major schemes and projects category, which was revised to Rs 1,237.32 cr in the last budget. This includes the PM VIKAS scheme, which focuses on providing modern job skills to youth and women.
In a recent written reply to Parliament on January 27, 2026, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the government’s strategy, emphasising "socio-economic empowerment through skilling." He underscored that the Ministry is focused on making minority youth "job-creators rather than job-seekers" through the integrated PM VIKAS scheme.
Read More: