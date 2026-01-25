ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026-27: Middle Class Hopes Rise, But Can Govt Afford Big Tax Relief?

By Saurabh Shukla



New Delhi: With the Union Budget scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, expectations are steadily rising across the country. As the date approaches millions of middle class households and salaried taxpayers are watching closely, with growing concerns over taxation, inflation and the possibility of relief measures. These anxieties come at a time when the Indian economy is facing multiple headwinds, marked by sharp fluctuations and external pressures.

The rupee has recently touched a record low of 92 against the US dollar, while global trade conditions remain strained due to the impact of steep US tariffs. In this challenging environment the focus is firmly on the government’s next move, whether it will ease the tax burden or whether inflationary pressures will intensify further. Ahead of the Budget the middle class is looking for many steps that can offer respite from rising costs, reduce tax stress and help rebuild their savings amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Hopes on Tax Relief

Talking to ETV Bharat, Noida-based professional Madhur Rai, who works in the service sector said he expects the tax burden to ease further in the upcoming Budget. The 32-year-old pointed out that personal and family responsibilities are increasing steadily while salary growth has not kept pace. "Our expenses are going up every year, but income growth is limited. If the finance minister can offer some additional tax relief, it will not only leave more money in our hands for daily expenses but also allow us to save something for the future," he said.

Echoing a similar demand for tax relief Swapnil Srivastava, an IT professional, said that while the government announced significant benefits under the new tax regime last year the old tax regime also needs attention. "The old tax system encourages savings and gives a sense of financial security. With bank deposit interest rates coming down, many of us are increasingly worried about long-term financial stability. The government should consider measures that strengthen savings under the old tax structure as well, he said.

Meanwhile Aditya Shukla, a Central government employee, raised concerns over post retirement security and called for a pension system similar to the old pension scheme. "We are willing to pay taxes today, but with life expectancy increasing and future medical and living expenses becoming uncertain, there is a lot of anxiety about retirement. The government should work out a mechanism to support employees' future needs and consider a scheme on the lines of the old pension system," he said.

While the demands of the public are understandable the bigger question is whether the government has the fiscal room to meet these and what direction it is actually considering. To get clarity on this, we spoke to experts. Here’s what they had to say.

Global Trade Pressures Limit Fiscal Space