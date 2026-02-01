Budget 2026 MHA Allocations: How Much Would Be Earmarked For Home In Union Budget 2026-27
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026-27 is being presented today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is hopeful that the demand for grant for this fiscal year will be met. The ministry has already prepared a detailed proposal for the Revised Estimate (RE) against the last year’s Rs 2,33,210.68 crore allocations and the Budget Estimate (BE) for the financial year (FY) 2026-27.
In Budget 2025-26, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earmarked the majority of the funds, Rs 1,60,391.06 crore, for central police forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF—forces responsible for internal security, border guarding and security of vital installations.
Notably, the budget for the entire year is presented on February 1 every year after the last supplementary demand for grant is presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister during the Winter Session.
The exercise begins with the review of budget allocations under Budget Estimates after referring to the expenditure trends, progress of works and related factors. This helps the preparation of the realistic estimates for inclusion in the proposals for the Revised Estimate for the previous FY and the Budget Estimates for the upcoming FY. Major budget heads include Police (CRPF, BSF, CISF), Jammu & Kashmir, and other UTs. The Ministry, led by the Union Home Minister, manages internal security and policy.
Sometimes, the departments, including those relating to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs) and other subordinate officers, are being asked to submit their proposals along with detailed justification for the budget demands said. For instance, this year, the Registrar General of India (RGI), which comes under MHA, has sought a Rs 14,618.95-crore budget to conduct the Census 2027.
In the last budget, the Centre allocated a meagre Rs 574.80 crore (Rs 572 crore in 2024-25) towards work related to the census. The census was supposed to be carried out in 2020-21 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allocations in the previous Union Budget
In the 2025-26 Budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman had allocated Rs 41,000.07 crore to Jammu and Kashmir, which became a union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
In the Budget, Rs 6,212.06 crore had been given to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rs 6,187.48 crore to Chandigarh, Rs 2,780 crore to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Rs 4,692.15 crore to Ladakh, Rs 1,586.16 crore to Lakshadweep and Rs 3,432.20 crore to Puducherry.
Among the paramilitary forces, the CRPF got Rs 35,147.17 crore, up from a revised estimate of Rs 34,328.61 crore in 2024-25, the BSF got Rs 28,231.27 crore (Rs 27,895.73 crore in 2024-25), the CISF was allotted Rs 16,084.83 crore (Rs 15,272.22 crore in 2024-25), the ITBP got Rs 10,370 crore (Rs 9,861.14 crore in 2024-25), the SSB was given Rs 10,237.28 crore (Rs 9,834.59 crore in 2024-25) and the Assam Rifles was allotted Rs 8,274.29 crore (Rs 7,855.23 crore in 2024-25).
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is mostly deployed for internal security duties, operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Naxals in central and eastern India and insurgents in the northeast. The Border Security Force (BSF) guards India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, and it is also deployed for internal security duties.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards vital installations like nuclear plants, airports and metro networks. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) guards the India-China border, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) guards the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders, while the Assam Rifles protect India's border with Myanmar.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, which now comes under the direct control of the central government, has been allocated Rs 9,325.73 crore (Rs 8,665.94 in 2024-25). One more important head, which is the Safe City Project, has been allotted Rs 215.34 crore, grants-in-aid to state governments Rs 3,494.39 crore, grants-in-aid to union territory governments Rs 1,515.02 crore and capital outlay on the northeastern area is Rs 810.00 crore.
