Budget 2026 MHA Allocations: How Much Would Be Earmarked For Home In Union Budget 2026-27

New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026-27 is being presented today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is hopeful that the demand for grant for this fiscal year will be met. The ministry has already prepared a detailed proposal for the Revised Estimate (RE) against the last year’s Rs 2,33,210.68 crore allocations and the Budget Estimate (BE) for the financial year (FY) 2026-27.

In Budget 2025-26, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earmarked the majority of the funds, Rs 1,60,391.06 crore, for central police forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF—forces responsible for internal security, border guarding and security of vital installations.

Notably, the budget for the entire year is presented on February 1 every year after the last supplementary demand for grant is presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister during the Winter Session.

The exercise begins with the review of budget allocations under Budget Estimates after referring to the expenditure trends, progress of works and related factors. This helps the preparation of the realistic estimates for inclusion in the proposals for the Revised Estimate for the previous FY and the Budget Estimates for the upcoming FY. Major budget heads include Police (CRPF, BSF, CISF), Jammu & Kashmir, and other UTs. The Ministry, led by the Union Home Minister, manages internal security and policy.

Sometimes, the departments, including those relating to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs) and other subordinate officers, are being asked to submit their proposals along with detailed justification for the budget demands said. For instance, this year, the Registrar General of India (RGI), which comes under MHA, has sought a Rs 14,618.95-crore budget to conduct the Census 2027.

In the last budget, the Centre allocated a meagre Rs 574.80 crore (Rs 572 crore in 2024-25) towards work related to the census. The census was supposed to be carried out in 2020-21 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allocations in the previous Union Budget