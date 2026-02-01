ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026: Know What Gets Costlier And What Could Become Cheaper

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 financial year, outlining the roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasising agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment and exports. The budget brings for consumers big relief on some essential items and green technologies, while certain luxury and imported goods are set to become more expensive from now.

What May Get Cheaper

Sitharaman announced in the budget that several products, including aircraft parts, microwave parts, essential drugs, and some imported goods, are set to attract lower custom duty, thereby making them cheaper.

After reductions in customs duties on several pharmaceutical inputs, some relief is likely on essential medicines, including select drugs used for treating chronic and life-threatening illnesses, consequently easing costs for patients and healthcare providers. Precisely, 17 life-saving drugs, particularly those for treating diabetes and cancer, will now become more affordable due to new customs duty relief.

Prices of electric vehicles (EVs) and related components may also come down, as the government has moved to lower duties on certain battery materials and parts. The move is aimed at encouraging clean mobility and domestic manufacturing.

Mobile phones, televisions (TVs) and other household appliances could become cheaper due to changes in import duties on components.

What May Get Costlier