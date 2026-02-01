ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: Strong Focus Expected On Housing, Urban Growth and Infrastructure

New Delhi: With the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget today (February 1), all eyes are on the government’s plans for housing and urban infrastructure, two sectors central to India’s growth story.

Urban India is growing at a record pace. As of 2011, about 31 per cent (377.1 million) of the country’s population lived in urban areas. A High-Level Committee on Urban Planning, set up in 2022, noted that by 2050, over 50 per cent of the country’s population will be living in urban areas.

In 2025-26, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs received an allocation of Rs 96,777 crore, a 52 per cent increase over the previous year’s revised estimate. The sector accounted for nearly 1.9 per cent of total central expenditure, or about 0.3 per cent of GDP. Analysts expect this trend to continue, with significant emphasis on expanding affordable housing and improving city-level infrastructure.

The industry anticipates a further rationalisation of the affordable housing criteria, incentivising sustainable building practices, and measures to deepen market participation for investors. Timely fund releases, quicker project clearances, and a simplified contract framework are among the ideas aimed at speeding up execution.