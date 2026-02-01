Budget 2026: Strong Focus Expected On Housing, Urban Growth and Infrastructure
New Delhi: With the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget today (February 1), all eyes are on the government’s plans for housing and urban infrastructure, two sectors central to India’s growth story.
Urban India is growing at a record pace. As of 2011, about 31 per cent (377.1 million) of the country’s population lived in urban areas. A High-Level Committee on Urban Planning, set up in 2022, noted that by 2050, over 50 per cent of the country’s population will be living in urban areas.
In 2025-26, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs received an allocation of Rs 96,777 crore, a 52 per cent increase over the previous year’s revised estimate. The sector accounted for nearly 1.9 per cent of total central expenditure, or about 0.3 per cent of GDP. Analysts expect this trend to continue, with significant emphasis on expanding affordable housing and improving city-level infrastructure.
The industry anticipates a further rationalisation of the affordable housing criteria, incentivising sustainable building practices, and measures to deepen market participation for investors. Timely fund releases, quicker project clearances, and a simplified contract framework are among the ideas aimed at speeding up execution.
Fresh allocations are expected for the Rs 15,000 crore SWAMIH Fund-2, created to complete nearly one lakh stalled housing units across the country. The move is seen as a step toward clearing the real estate pipeline and restoring buyer confidence. A study by data analytics firm PropEquity, commissioned by SBI Ventures Ltd in 2019, estimated that about 1,500 projects with 4.58 lakh housing units were stalled/stressed and required aggregate funding of Rs 55,000 crore to complete them.
Industry stakeholders hope that easier access to home loans, faster approvals, and infrastructure support around residential projects will help both developers and buyers. They expect that a stable, practical approach from the government will go a long way toward sustaining momentum and restoring long-term confidence in the sector.
The Budget may also explore tax incentives for first-time homebuyers, interest rate support for middle-income segments, and incentives to private developers investing in green housing projects. With India’s cities expected to drive more than two-thirds of the country’s economic output by mid-century, the government’s policies on housing and urban planning will be key to achieving the “Viksit Bharat” vision.
