Union Budget 2026: Govt Allocates Rs 6000 Crore For Census 2027 To MHA
The MHA recently informed the Lok Sabha that the upcoming Census 2027 exercise will take place in two stages, beginning with data collection in 2026.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union government on Sunday allocated about Rs 6,000 crore for the Ministry of Home Affairs for 'Census, Survey and Statistics'. it is part of the total Rs 2,55,234 crore allocated for MHA, with the majority of the funds being given to central police forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF.
The expenses for Census, Survey and Statistics includes provisions for the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India and various schemes of RGI including National Population Register (NPR) and expenditure on Census, 2027.
In January, the MHA issued a notification detailing the questionnaire to be used for Phase I of the Census of India 2027, which covers the Houselisting and Housing Census.
The notification, issued by the Office of the Registrar General of India, authorised census officials to collect specified housing and household-related information across the country.
The notified questionnaire includes 33 items of information, covering details such as building and census house numbers, materials used in floors, walls and roofs, condition and use of houses, household size, ownership status and the number of dwelling rooms. It also seeks demographic information about the head of household, including gender and social category.
In the recently concluded winter session, the MHA informed the Lok Sabha that the upcoming Census 2027 exercise will take place in two stages, beginning with houselisting and housing data collection in 2026.
The first phase will be carried out over a 30-day period between April and September 2026, based on timelines decided by respective states and Union territories. The second phase, involving the population enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027.
Also Read