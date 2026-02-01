ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026: Govt Allocates Rs 6000 Crore For Census 2027 To MHA

New Delhi: The Union government on Sunday allocated about Rs 6,000 crore for the Ministry of Home Affairs for 'Census, Survey and Statistics'. it is part of the total Rs 2,55,234 crore allocated for MHA, with the majority of the funds being given to central police forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF.

The expenses for Census, Survey and Statistics includes provisions for the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India and various schemes of RGI including National Population Register (NPR) and expenditure on Census, 2027.

In January, the MHA issued a notification detailing the questionnaire to be used for Phase I of the Census of India 2027, which covers the Houselisting and Housing Census.

The notification, issued by the Office of the Registrar General of India, authorised census officials to collect specified housing and household-related information across the country.