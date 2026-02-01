ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget: FM Pegs Fiscal Deficit Lower At 4.3 Pc Of GDP For 2026-27

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government expects the fiscal deficit to be at 4.3 per cent of the GDP in 2026-27, lower than 4.4 per cent projected for the current financial year. In her 2026-27 Budget speech, Sitharaman also said the government will provide Rs 1.4 lakh crore as tax devolution amount to the states in the next financial year, while the net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore.

The size of the Budget for 2026-27 is pegged at Rs 53.5 lakh crore. In 2026-27, the fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.3 per cent, the minister said as the government moves on the fiscal prudence path of debt consolidation.

The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal (April 2025 to March 2026 or FY26), is estimated at 4.4 per cent of GDP.