Union Budget 2026: EV And Renewable Industries Call For Infrastructure, Finance Support

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1, experts from India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry and renewable energy sector have expressed optimism that it will have a clear road map for these two vital components.

“From the EV industry’s perspective, this Budget is an opportunity to move from momentum to maturity. The sector has proven that demand exists, especially in the commercial and last-mile mobility segments. What we now need is policy depth that supports long-term manufacturing, stable supply chains and affordable financing,” said Ayush Lohia, CEO of YOUDHA, a pan-India-based electric vehicle manufacturing company, to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

Significantly, India has set up a national mission on transformative mobility and battery storage to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. According to a recent Niti Aayog report, India has set a target of 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030. “By the end of 2024, it had reached a penetration level of only about 7.6 per cent. Clearly, a stronger push is necessary to take it to 30 per cent by 2030,” the report said.

Recognising the need to accelerate this journey, Niti Aayog undertook extensive stakeholder consultations to identify barriers and discovered high-impact enablers for scaling EV adoption by engaging with original equipment manufacturers, think tanks, industry associations and state governments. The process surfaced critical insights into the challenges constraining EV growth and the pathways to unlock its full potential.

Highlighting the importance of accessing green finance, Lohia said that affordable credit lines and financing programs for EV buyers and fleet operators can play a decisive role in widening adoption, particularly among small entrepreneurs and driver-owners.

When asked about the need for a robust charging infrastructure and enhanced consumer incentives for EV adoption, Lohia said that infrastructure and incentives are two sides of the same coin.

“Consumer confidence in EVs does not come only from price support — it comes from the assurance that the vehicle can be charged easily, reliably and close to where it is actually used. For commercial EVs, especially in the three-wheeler segment, the real need is charging at work locations rather than just highways or city centres,” he said.

On the incentives side, according to Lohia, a well-calibrated approach that supports first-time EV buyers, small fleet operators and shared mobility providers can accelerate adoption without distorting the market. The goal should be to make EVs a practical economic choice, not just a subsidised one.

Talking to ETV Bharat, OP Agarwal, Distinguished Fellow, Niti Aayog, said that in the last 10 years, India has done well with the number of electric vehicles sold having gone up from just 50,000 in 2016 to over two million in 2024.

“Motorised two-wheelers and three-wheelers have done particularly well, with about 1.9 million of them being sold in 2024. India is 2nd only to China in this segment. There has been some progress in electric buses and electric cars, but electric trucks have yet to pick up,” Agarwal said.

Lohia further said that the clean energy transition in mobility needs to be viewed as an ecosystem, not just a vehicle shift.